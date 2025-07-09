‘The Disrespect Is Crazy’: Meagan Good Forced to Hold Back Jonathan Majors After He Nearly Comes to Blows Over Fan Who Disrespected His Wife

A Meagan Good fan recently learned that swooning over the married actress is the quickest and easiest way to get on Jonathan Majors’ bad side.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in March, are the stars of a viral clip circulating online that showcases how quickly being starstruck can ruin a pleasant moment.

The actors were at an Apple Store when multiple supporters took notice and approached them for photos. A man, who does not appear on camera but recorded the encounter from his POV, took full advantage of his run-in with the celebrities as he inquired, “Can I get a picture too? Possibly, like, a number, if that’s fine?”

His latter request either went over Good’s head, or she tried to ignore it by diverting her attention to a supporter seeking an autograph. However, her husband was fully aware of the bold ask and sought clarity before unleashing a stern warning.

He asked, “Whose number?” as he leaned in closer to the man, all the while wearing a smirk and not breaking eye contact. The guy responded, “I said like a number… Her number.” Now, fully aware that the man was shooting his shot at Good, Majors furrowed his eyebrows and looked the man up and down.

His happy and easygoing demeanor was shed as he hit back with, “Why don’t you go Google something, bro.” Good, now focused on the cameraman, said, “My number? No. That’s my man.”

Several social media users suspect the bold stunt was a ploy to get a rise out of Majors. An Instagram user who observed the shift in the “Lovecraft Country” star’s vibe commented, “He knew that was her husband!! Tried to provoke smoke, and came close to receiving!! Leave them alone and let them live!!”

Dozens of others decried the “disrespect is crazy” that the fan exhibited “disgusting behavior.” On X, an individual suggested that Majors “should’ve tapped back into Creed mode,” alluding to his role as boxing antagonist Damian Anderson in “Creed III.”

A third reaction read, “He went from Victor Timely to Kang real quick lol ..I hope Meg ain’t give him that picture after that statement.” Last year, the couple became the talk of social media when a video of Good being swept off her feet for a bear hug from Michael Ealy at the “Divorce in the Black” premiere became a viral hit.

Majors, who was her boyfriend at the time, stood by seemingly grimacing and looking around before joining his lady and Ealy for a group photo with others. The actress later dismissed messy narratives about the brotherly hug and shared that former co-star also greeted her man in the extended video clip.