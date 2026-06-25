‘Walked Into That One’: Fox News Host Shuts Jesse Watters Up So Fast the Room Erupted, Then She Hit Him and the Whole Table Lost It

The only progressive host on Fox News’ “The Five” turned the tables on her right-wing co-hosts, targeting MAGA sycophant Jesse Watters for his “blind loyalty to an idiot” as the others laughed at her humiliatingly spot-on jab at Watters.

Jessica Tarlov, the lone liberal voice at the table, and her colleagues were discussing Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris’ potential presidential aspirations in 2028 on the show on Monday, when Watters tossed to a clip of Newsom.

Newsom has maintained his support for former President Joe Biden and has praised Biden in numerous interviews, unlike Harris, who has tried to distance herself from him.

Fox News Host Jesse Watters (Photo credit: jessewatters/Instagram)

In the clip, the California governor called Biden “one of the most successful presidents in the last century,” adding, “I will defend that to my grave,” according to TV Insider.

“The Five” co-host Dana Perino jumped in by making it all about race, suggesting Newsom is trying to shore up the African-American vote ahead of a potential 2028 run.

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Perino said Harris has been “throwing Biden under the bus” since she lost the presidential election to President Donald Trump in 2024.

“Biden still has a lot of goodwill with the Black community,” Perino pointed out.

“Gavin Newsom’s numbers with the Black community are very low. Kamala Harris’ are still fairly high, relatively high,” she said, suggesting Newsom is courting Black voters.

“So, he is trying to figure out a way to position himself in a way that says, ‘Let me be your champion because [Harris] won’t be,” Perino contended.

That’s when Watters jumped in, turning to Tarlov, who quickly put him in his place.

“I hadn’t thought about it that way. Jessica, that makes a lot of sense,” a mocking Watters stated. “Or is it like, blind loyalty to an idiot? Does that override that?”

“Well, you do blind loyalty to an idiot every day,” Tarlov shot back as the other panelists laughed at Watters.

A pleased Tarlov then joked, “I’m just gonna leave, I think I’m done for the day.”

But Watters tried to save face, “That idiot’s running circles around you guys, OK?”

Then Tarlov circled back around for the kill.

“Alright, whatever, let’s talk about that reflecting pool,” she said, getting in the last word, referring to Trump’s embarrassing renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, which has turned green with algae. After workers added chemicals to control the algae, the blue paint Trump had bragged about for weeks started peeling and floating to the surface.

He stationed guards around the pool and has since blamed and started arresting so-called “vandals” as plans to redo the $14 million rehab get underway.

Social media erupted in a frenzy.

“Jesse Watters just can’t help embarrassing himself. His lack of self awareness brings him down time and time again. He’s the kind of person who is so easily mocked and while we should feel badly for mocking such an idiot, it feels like he wants it,” an X user proclaimed.

Other users agreed, “He walked into that one!!! And he knew!!!”

This X poster stated, “That comeback was so sharp it probably left a permanent scar. Some people really don’t know when to quit.

“Jessica Tarlov doing gods work on the five. She never fails and is good at throwing combos,” another noted.

“Watters is an idiot! Look at all the stupid comments he makes. No intelligence,” still another observed.