‘Genuinely Baffled’: Donald Trump Thinks He’s Smarter Than Harvard-Grad Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Claims He Has Proof

President Donald Trump is ranting about cognitive tests again, this time demanding that “anyone running for President or Vice President” should be required to take one as a litmus test to determine fitness for office, even as critics continue to question his mental health and ability to perform his presidential duties.

Trump has repeatedly crowed about “acing” three cognitive tests last year, seemingly confusing them with IQ tests.

Former U.S. presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama (Photos: Getty Images)

In a post on his Truth Social platform Thursday afternoon, April 30, Trump also lashed out at his predecessors, dragging former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden into the fray, except this time it backfired on him in spectacular fashion.

Trump demanded in the post, “Anybody running for President or Vice President should be forced to take a Cognitive Examination prior to entering the Race!”

‘Grasping at Straws’: Trump DOJ Floats Charging Democrat Governor Over Old Clip As the Internet Digs Up the Exact Same Thing MAGA Did to Biden — and It’s Not Pretty

The cognitive tests Trump keeps referencing are actually tests used to diagnose dementia and other potential illnesses related to cognitive decline, and they’re actually very easy tests for anyone who is not mentally impaired.

Taking three of them within an eight-month period, as Trump did between April and November in 2025, usually means doctors are trying to confirm a diagnosis.

But Trump wasn’t done blathering about the tests and insulting his political enemies by demanding they, too, take the tests.

“By doing so, we wouldn’t be surprised at people like Barack ‘Hussein’ Obama, or Sleepy Joe Biden, getting ‘ELECTED.’ Our Country would be a much better place! I took the Exam three times during my (“THREE!”) Terms as President, and ACED IT ALL THREE TIMES — An Achievement that, even on a single Exam, according to the Doctors, has rarely been done before!” Trump bragged, seemingly clueless about what the tests he took are actually used for.

The exam Trump is calling for and that he took repeatedly last year is known as the MoCA test. It’s a 10-minute screening tool for mild cognitive impairment that people with normal cognition easily pass. It includes basic tasks like serial subtraction, not complex mathematical equations, for example, and identifying pictures of animals.

The acronym MoCA stands for Montreal Cognitive Assessment and helps doctors identify mild cognitive impairment or early dementia.

Scores of 26 or higher out of 30 are considered normal, while lower scores may indicate cognitive decline in memory, executive function, or language, according to the MoCA geriatric toolkit.

Social media weighed in on Trump’s latest demand for expanding these simple cognitive tests to people running for office.

How can any normal person read something like this and convince themselves that this is a normal statement made by a sane adult human being? I’m genuinely baffled how people are not embarrassed and ashamed to put someone on a pedestal who says stuff like this. — USED TO BE G.O.P. (@Used_To_Be_GOP) April 30, 2026

“He’s still bragging about his dementia test. Nobody has told him it was a dementia test yet,” an X user hilariously observed. X user Polly Sigh noted, “This post demonstrates just how cognitively impaired Trump really is. He’s completely detached from reality.”

Another suggested, “He’s bragging about passing a dementia test that he originally thought was an IQ test. What an embarrassment.”

And this hysterical response, “Nobody has ever bragged about anything as much as Donald Trump has bragged about doing well on a test where you identify common animals.”

For the record, Biden graduated from the University of Delaware with a BA in history and political science, and from Syracuse University College of Law with a Juris Doctor (J.D.).

And Obama? Well, he too blows Trump out of the water with his educational background, earning a B.A. in political science from Columbia University and a J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School.