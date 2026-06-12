‘A Punch in the Gut’: Trump Makes a Jaw-Dropping Confession So Shocking Even MTG Warns It’ll Bite Him, Then His Desperate Walk-Back Crashes and Burns

Out-of-touch billionaire President Donald Trump is facing a furious backlash after making a jaw-dropping comment about how he loves “the inflation,” and his bitter political enemies are piling on adding more fuel to the fire.

It happened Wednesday, June 10, during an Oval Office signing ceremony when a reporter asked Trump if he was concerned at all about the latest Labor Department report showing inflation at a three-year high, up 4.2 percent from a year ago, with the Consumer Price Index jumping 0.5 percent in May alone.

“No, I love it. The numbers were great,” a tone-deaf president astonishingly declared.

Donald Trump’s joke about hating successful people sparked backlash as critics pointed to his own nonstop bragging about his accomplishments. (Photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

“You know what I really Love? I love the inflation,” he declared, doubling down on what critics call one of the most astounding remarks from a president amid a growing affordability crisis as Americans struggle to cover skyrocketing gas and grocery prices.

He then launched into a rambling rant, claiming the U.S. secretly moved “millions of barrels of oil” out of Iran on ships that traveled “late at night with no lights.” He also boasted that U.S. forces had destroyed Iran’s radar system, declaring, “we blasted the crap out of it.”

Reporter: Are you concerned, Mr. President, about the latest inflation number which came out this morning?



Trump: No, I love it. I love the inflation. pic.twitter.com/vktX6C9lbk — Acyn (@Acyn) June 10, 2026

Continuing to deflect from the question about inflation, he repeated a talking point he’s been making ad nauseum for months now since launching a surprise and unapproved war on Iran on Feb. 28. Trump bragged about record stocks and 401(k) retirement savings plans, something that has no impact on millions of middle- and low-income Americans.

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Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, once a major Trump MAGA supporter who’s been in a feud with the president since last summer, pounced on him, predicting his remark about loving inflation will come back to “bite” him.

In an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins shortly after Trump made the comment, the Georgia Republican said the remark is “absolutely outrageous.”

“It’s pretty hard to take from a billionaire president when he says he loves inflation brought on the American people because of a war that he decided to pursue,” she told Collins.

No more foreign wars.



That’s what Americans were promised.



I joined CNN with Kaitlan Collins to discuss Iran, inflation, the Epstein files, and why the American people deserve honesty from their leaders. pic.twitter.com/hkLTzESECf — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) June 11, 2026

Trump’s deadly war on Tehran has caused gas prices to almost double as Iran quickly shutdown the critical Strait of Hormuz, choking off a third of the world’s energy output and causing gas prices and other consumer costs to spike.

“And that one’s going to come back and bite him,” Greene suggested adding, “He basically just handed the Democrats a great, big campaign ad for the 2026 midterms.”

But she wasn’t done castigating Trump.

“That’s a punch in the gut to every single American that is struggling to pay their bills, struggling to pay grocery prices and struggling to basically keep up while their credit card debt is mounting and mounting,” the outspoken Trump opponent declared.

A social media firestorm quickly erupted, with angry posters calling out Trump with comments ranging from Trump just handed the Democrats a victory in November to shock over how out of touch he is.

Congressional Democrats were among the first to immediately jump on the remark.

“So there you have it: President Trump loves that you’re paying higher prices,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote on X.

Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders chimed in.

“Candidate Trump: ‘I will end inflation on Day One.’ President Trump today: ‘I love the inflation.’ You know who doesn’t love inflation, Mr. President? Working families struggling to afford gas, groceries and other necessities because of your disastrous actions,” Sanders pointed out.

“And Democrats just won the midterms,” Jessica Tarlov, the only progressive voice on the Fox News show “The Five” boasted on X.

Never-Trumper former Republican George Conway had one word for the president, “psycho.”

A few hours after making the comment, Trump tried to backtrack in an interview with The New York Post trying to clarify that what he really meant was that he is glad inflation isn’t higher.

Trump ran for a second term promising to lower prices on “Day 1” if he was re-elected and he spent years railing against “Biden inflation.” He also promised to keep the U.S. out of foreign wars.

Opponents and even many MAGA voters have repeatedly expressed disappointment with Trump’s broken campaign promises and devil-may-care attitude toward struggling Americans.