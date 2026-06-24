‘That Kills Him’: Trump Faces Fresh Wave of Mockery After He’s Hit with the Kind of Headline He Hates Most, and One Detail Will Leave Him Seething

He’s been out of office for more than nine years, yet former President Barack Obama remains the most popular living president among American voters. He is also, by a wide margin, the most popular former president among Democrats.

That’s according to a new CNN/SSRS poll conducted last month. The survey found that Obama remains significantly more popular than President Donald Trump. It also highlighted an unusual trend tied to Trump’s declining favorability: fewer parents are naming their children “Donald,” reflecting growing concerns about the strength of his personal brand.

The poll showed Obama with a 57 percent favorability rating, the highest among living presidents. Former President George W. Bush followed at 42 percent. Former President Bill Clinton and Trump each registered 34 percent, while former President Joe Biden came in at 30 percent.

US President Donald Trump (Photo credit: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)



Obama continues to maintain strong support among Democrats and independent voters. The survey found little crossover appeal for either Trump or Biden outside their political bases, according to Newsweek.

The poll surveyed 2,480 voters between May 7 and May 31 and carries a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points. The results show Obama leading Trump by more than 20 points and nearly doubling Biden’s favorability rating.

‘I Know You Disagree with That’: Marco Rubio Froze When a Democrat Forced Him to Stare at 500,000 Dead Children Then Blamed Obama to Save His Own Skin

Furious Democrat Unloads on Supreme Court Justice, Claims Wealthy MAGA Allies Have Hijacked the System and Dragged America Back Into the Jim Crow Era

The findings come as Trump faces fresh political headwinds. Recent polling has shown voters expressing concerns about inflation and the administration’s handling of the conflict with Iran. Inflation climbed to 4.2 percent over the past year, its highest level in more than three years.

Reaction to the poll ranged from praise for Obama’s enduring popularity to frustration that Trump still ranked ahead of Biden.

“Obama is the reminder of how good we had it and didn’t know it,” one YouTube viewer wrote.

Others echoed similar sentiments.

“Obama lives rent-free in Trump’s head! He will never be or have anything that Obama does, and that kills him!”

“Obama is for PEOPLE and not a PEOPLE GRIFTER!!”

Still, many commenters questioned why Biden’s favorability rating trailed Trump’s.

“I don’t buy that Trump is more popular than Biden. Biden had his issues, but he isn’t a corrupt liar who got us into the world’s dumbest war with Iran,” one viewer wrote.

“Joe Biden is DEFINITELY ahead of the dictator,” another added.

“There is no basis in fact for Biden to have such a bad rating. He saved the country from the catastrophe left behind by Trump, brought COVID under control and brought inflation down to much lower than it is now. That number is entirely driven by false Fox News slander,” another commenter claimed.

While Biden scored lower than Trump in the survey, Trump’s broader popularity challenges appear to be showing up elsewhere.

According to data from the Social Security Administration, the name “Donald” reached its lowest ranking on record among newborn boys in 2025.

NOTUS reported on June 23 that fewer than 400 applications were filed for baby boys named Donald last year. The name fell to No. 690 on the list of most popular baby names as Trump returned to the White House.

For comparison, Khaleesi, a name made famous by HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” also ranked No. 690 among girls’ names. The name means “queen” in the fictional series.

The most popular baby names in the United States last year were Liam for boys and Olivia for girls.