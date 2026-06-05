‘Above His Intelligence Level’: Fox News’ Jesse Watters Erupted Into the Most Embarrassing Rant of His Career Over Obama’s Legacy, and One Thing He Said Out Loud Exposed Everything

An envious Fox News host, Jesse Watters, recently erupted into a furious rant about former President Barack Obama’s new presidential library in Chicago, calling it a “Klingon prison” ahead of the scheduled opening later this month.

On his show “Jesse Watters Primetime” on June 3, the MAGA sycophant launched a rambling tirade about the Obama Presidential Center, mocking the project and making nonsensical remarks as he appeared to seethe with jealousy over a small arch erected on the campus.

“Egyptians had pyramids, the Athenians had the Parthenon, and the Romans had the Coliseum. Chicago, they have Obamaland,” Watters derogatorily proclaimed of the center’s 19-acre campus in historic Jackson Park on the city’s South Side.

Host Jesse Watters at FOX News Channel Studios on February 26, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

“It’s an $850 million windowless library that looks like a Klingon prison,” the MAGA host angrily claimed, referring to characters in the Star Trek franchise. The Brutalist-style hybrid library and museum actually does have windows and an eight-floor viewing deck that offers stunning views of the surrounding city and Lake Michigan.

A seething Watters even resorted to using the former president’s childhood nickname, referring to the still-popular Obama as “Barry.”

“The architect Barack Hussein himself? Sources say he’s very, very hands-on in the design. Now Barry is giving himself an arch before opening day,” he continued before devolving into a rant about “historic arches all over Paris,” then trying to curry favor with President Donald Trump.

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“We have the golden arches, Micky D’s, but that’s about to change. The Arc de Trump is coming to D.C. soon,” Watters crowed, giving away how he really felt by claiming the arch Trump wants to erect in Washington in honor of himself will “make Obama jealous.”

Lawsuits over the size and location of Trump’s homage to himself have put the project on hold for the foreseeable future.

Watters faced immediate backlash on social media, with many posters pointing out the obvious.

“You know Obama doing something right when they just can’t keep his name out their mouth,” Cami d75 stated on Instagram.

Others chimed in.

“It’s an exclusive club and to get in and stay in you have to do stuff like this to broadcast how much you dislike black people. He’s got to please his man crushes.”

This Instagram poster observed, “Why they always say his name like a cuss word.”

Another agreed. “Man hasn’t been Prez for over a decade….they really are obsessed with us and it’s funny and disgusting at this point.

The new Obama Presidential Center is set to open on June 19, coinciding with the national celebration of the Juneteenth holiday.

It’s the costliest presidential center in history, with a price tag of $850 million, because it’s more than one building. The sprawling campus includes a library, museum, a community events center, a new branch of the Chicago Public Library, an NBA-size basketball court, and a community vegetable garden.

Trump on the other hand, has secured land in Miami for his library and museum with an unknown building and opening date.