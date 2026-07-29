‘I Am Not Going to Stop Talking About This’: Howard Freshman Says Fight Isn’t Over as University Scrambles to Reinstate Students Following Public Backlash

Howard University has restored the enrollment of dozens of incoming freshmen following widespread criticism over its decision to remove more than 500 students from the fall class.

The HBCU blamed unpaid balances and unresolved financial aid issues for the move, while administrators admitted the school must improve how it manages enrollment.

University officials confirmed that 46 incoming students have already been reinstated and said additional cases remain under review after families began arriving on campus seeking answers ahead of move-in week.

Hundreds of incoming students at Howard University are left in limbo as the school unenrolled them due to unpaid balances (Photos: WJLA, Getty Images)

Reversing Course

The controversy erupted after more than 500 admitted freshmen received notices that they had been unenrolled for failing to meet a July 10 tuition deadline or finalize payment arrangements. Howard has maintained that students received repeated reminders throughout the spring and summer about the requirements needed to secure their place in the incoming class.

Now, university leaders say they have discovered that some students had, in fact, submitted the necessary paperwork or attempted to comply with enrollment requirements before the deadline.

“What we have since realized is that there are a number of students who have indicated that they have actually submitted the information or attempted to satisfy our requirements,” Howard University Senior Vice President for Enrollment Management Keyana Scales told ABC7 News.

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Scales said the university is individually reviewing emails, financial records, and supporting documentation submitted by affected students before determining whether they should be reinstated.

“We are in the process of reviewing all of the email messages that we are receiving with care to ensure that we are looking at records, the documentation that students are presenting, and, if required, being able to enroll them or reinstate their classes,” she said.

Asked what contributed to the situation, Scales acknowledged the university lacked sufficient resources to manage the volume of cases.

“I think that the lesson learned here, to be completely candid, is we need to double down on resources,” she added.

Keeping Hope Alive

One of the students whose emotional social media posts helped draw national attention to the issue, Isabella Williams, known online as educated.barbie, confirmed that she has since regained her enrollment.

Speaking with ABC7 after making the 14-hour drive from Fort Mitchell, Alabama, Williams said she left home uncertain whether she would even be allowed to begin her freshman year.

“So, we came from Fort Mitchell, Alabama, 14 hours away,” Williams said. “It’s honestly been such a crazy ride. It was kind of scary for me to leave anyway.”

She said an email arrived the following day confirming she could move into campus housing and continue with her plans.

“The next day, luckily, I got an email saying that I was ready to move in and that I can move forward with my Howard University experience. Honestly, we’re super excited.”

While relieved about her own situation, Williams said many students are still waiting for answers despite submitting the required documentation.

“We’re hoping that a few more can get in, because we know there are people that have their documents set that haven’t been spoken to yet whatsoever,” she said. “Honestly, we’re just ready to get the year started, and hopefully everybody that deserves that chance gets it.”

Williams also shared an update with supporters on Instagram, thanking those who helped amplify the students’ concerns while explaining that parts of her financial aid package still had not been restored.

“We are moving in the right direction. Thank the Lord,” she said. “First of all, thank you for all of your support. Thank you for reaching out to me. Thank you for reaching out to other students. This means the world to me.”

‘We Need Some Accountability’

Although her class schedule had been reinstated, Williams said one important piece remained unresolved.

“I just got my classes back,” she said. “Unfortunately, I don’t have my merit scholarships on there, and that’s an essential part of me attending Howard University, so I hope that that can be figured out.”

Williams also vowed to continue speaking out until every affected student receives a final decision.

“There are some students that have been entirely reinstated. There are other students that are waiting. I am not going to stop talking about this until everyone has their situation handled properly.”

During an appearance on the “Those Who Give A Damn” podcast, Williams broadened her message beyond Howard, calling on HBCUs to improve accountability and better support students navigating the financial aid process.

“To Howard, I would say that we’re supposed to be rooted in truth and service, and I would like us to hold true to that,” Williams said. “You cannot praise something and say that you are something and then act something else.”

She urged HBCU leaders nationwide to view the controversy as an opportunity for change.

“If we want to keep our education within our community, if we want to continue to uplift the Black community, we need some accountability,” Williams said. “We should not have to strain ourselves so much to the point that it’s uncomfortable just to go somewhere that we feel welcome. We need to make sure that we keep our money and our education within our community, but that starts with helping kids.”

In a July 28 statement, Howard says they are “finalizing individualized enrollment reviews and updates to students and their families.”

“Howard remains committed to expanding access while preserving the excellence and student experience that defines the institution,” the statement added.