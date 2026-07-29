‘Knock Knock, Anyone in There?’: Trump’s Shocking Goodbye to Lindsey Graham Backfires After Viewers Erupt Over His Final Gesture at the Casket

Donald Trump turned a farewell to one of his closest political allies into a moment people couldn’t stop talking about.

The president delivered the eulogy at Washington National Cathedral for longtime friend and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Much of Trump’s tribute reflected on their complicated but enduring relationship. Yet one final gesture after his remarks quickly caught observers’ eyes.

Trump’s casket tap and mid-funeral napping overshadowed his eulogy for Lindsey Graham. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

Family members, political leaders and longtime friends gathered to celebrate the senator’s life and decades of public service.

After finishing the eulogy, Trump walked off the stage following the member of the church as he returned to his seat.

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As Trump walked over, he stopped at Graham’s casket and gave it two quick pats before returning to his seat.

The gesture lasted only a second, but it quickly sparked outrage online. Video spread across social media almost immediately as viewers replayed the clip and reacted to what they believed they saw.

Mfer said “knock knock anyone in there?” https://t.co/BH56fOMpH5 — El Sucio Chingon (@OTCSucio) July 28, 2026

Many debated whether it was a heartfelt goodbye from a grieving friend or an awkward goodbye and breach of funeral protocol.

Clips of the casket tap flooded Threads within minutes, and users wasted little time weighing in.

“This is for me as a Catholic (Christian) here in Europe not a common way to show respect. Is this a common in the US?” one user asked.

Someone else was far less charitable, writing, “Mfer said “knock knock anyone in there?” Another joked that Trump was sending a message, “LMAO what was that!? ‘Good job boy’.”

Others questioned whether the gesture was appropriate at all.

“That’s showing ‘respect’? Lmao. you people are f–king disgusting,” one commenter said. Another labeled Trump a “classless twat.”

The criticism continued.

“No sympathy at all,” one person wrote. Another summed up the moment by calling Trump “Mfer said “knock knock anyone in there?”

For those social media users the tap seemingly eclipsed much of what Trump actually said during the funeral.

While delivering his prepared remarks, Trump mixed heartfelt memories with the kind of off-the-cuff humor and political barbs that have long defined his public appearances. Reading from his script, he said that “virtually everyone” liked Graham before breaking away to add, “Well, not everybody.”

Trump also revisited one of their best-known political feuds.

He reminded mourners that he once publicly released Graham’s contact information during the heat of the 2016 Republican primaries.

“Naturally, I did something that I shouldn’t have done. I shared his personal cellphone number with the millions of people that happened to be watching,” Trump said, adding, “I remember the number (202) 228-0292 if anybody wants to give it a shot.”

The move had become one of the campaign’s most memorable moments and highlighted how bitter their relationship had once been before they eventually became close allies.

Trump also repeated a familiar line that the notoriously hawkish Graham “never saw a war that he didn’t like.” Some in attendance appeared to take the remark as affectionate teasing between longtime friends. Others thought it sounded more like a political roast than words appropriate to be delivered at a funeral.

Despite their rocky history, Graham ultimately became one of Trump’s most reliable supporters in the Senate.

Their alliance shaped much of the Republican Party over the past decade, making Trump a natural choice to deliver one of the day’s most anticipated tributes.

Behind the viral moments was the loss of one of Trump’s closest and younger political allies.

Graham, 71, died unexpectedly of a heart condition on July 11.

Trump later revealed that the two had spoken just hours before the senator’s death. During an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Trump told host Kristen Welker that Graham sounded exhausted but remained focused on advancing Trump Save America Act.

“He actually said he was tired, but he wanted the best for the Save America Act,” Trump recalled. “I said, well, we’re going to get it done, Lindsey.”

Their relationship was not always smooth. Graham famously called Trump “unfit for office” during the 2016 campaign.

After the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in 2021, he declared, “Count me out. Enough is enough.” He eventually returned to Trump’s orbit. Later, Graham acknowledged, “Can we move forward without President Trump? The answer is no.”

Whether supporters saw the casket tap as an affectionate goodbye or critics viewed it as another breach of decorum, it fit a pattern that has followed Trump for years.

From shoving past world leaders to stand at the front of NATO photo ops to ignoring traditional political norms that most presidents observe, Trump has long treated protocol as optional.