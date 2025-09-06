‘You Look…Good’: Fans Do a Double Take as Martha Stewart’s Youthful New Look Has Folks Convinced She and Kris Jenner Might Have the Same Surgeon

Martha Stewart has her methods to make sure her face holds that youthful glow, and, according to her, it’s not surgery. But as she continues to post stunning pictures of herself on Instagram, fans are becoming more and more convinced that a cosmetic procedure had a hand in keeping her face card intact.

The lifestyle television personality shared one of her skin care secrets in an Instagram post on Thursday, Sept. 4. She snapped a close-up selfie with her pink glossed lips pooched out. Her eyes, boldened with mascara and eyeliner, served up a sultry glare as she looked at herself in the mirror. In the upper corner of the image, she held up a gold-colored tube.

Martha Stewart shares secret behind her ageless skin, fans say she’s lying. (Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Billboard via Getty Images)

Three thin black letters printed on it read, “ELM.”

Elm Biosciences is the “clinically-advanced skincare” brand that Stewart launched with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali in August.

In the caption, the 84-year-old revealed that the bottle was a product from the brand called A30 Elemental Serum. She credited the serum for keeping her skin looking smooth.

“Despite the finger smudges on the @elmbiosciences serum bottle cover-we will be more careful in future-this selfie shows how beautifully my skin has responded to every day applications of A30 serum,” she under the promo post. “My skin is tight. It is very clear. Few pores are evident and my skin radiates good health and good care. @elmbiosciences serum on preorder now.”

According to the website, the product goes for $135.

She received a lot of praise for her impressive, wrinkle-free skin.

“You look…good for your age.”

“Goddess Vibes.”

“Unreal. Gorgeous.”

But not many fans were convinced that the serum was responsible for her appearance.

One person said, “And a face lift and lip fillers and botox etc etc, c’mon Martha..think you’re great but let’s not be mistaken about all the rest of what’s gone on to keep you looking so good!

A second said, “We love you. But good grief: this is thanks to an amazing surgeon. No shame in that, but please be honest.”

Others joked that Stewart must have linked up with the surgeon who did Kris Jenner’s facelift. The mother of Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner confirmed last week in an interview with Vogue Arabia, that she got a face lift done by Dr. Steven Levine.

One fan who had the theory about Stewart and Jenner, wrote, “Did you and Kris go to the same doctor.”

Another asked, “Kris gave you the plug?”

A third typed, “Her and Kris are sharing notes… get it.”

But Stewart stands by the claim that she’s never been nipped and tucked.

In a 2023 Variety interview, she addressed the rumors head on.

She said, “Well, it’s not true. I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever.”

But Stewart didn’t withhold any of her beauty techniques.

“I have very healthy, good hair,” she said. “I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors.”

She’s fiddled with botox a bit but wasn’t a fan. However, she’ll do fillers sporadically.

“Every now and then there are certain fillers that I can do for a little line here or there, but I hate Botox. It’s a weird thing for me. I really and truly don’t do a lot.”