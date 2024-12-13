‘I Wonder How Katie Holmes Feels About That’: Jamie Foxx’s Confession About White Women Has Fans Pointing to His Past Romance with Tom Cruise’s Ex-Wife 

Academy Award-winner Jamie Foxx has always had a knack for turning his personal life into comedy gold, and his first Netflix special, “What Had Happened Was,” is no exception.

Released on Dec. 10, the hour-long set has sparked conversations about the comedian’s miraculous recovery and touching duet with his daughter Anelise Bishop, 16, but also about a joke that hit particularly close to home.

In one of the most talked-about moments, Foxx declared he’s done dating white women—a punchline that led many to bring up his past relationship with Katie Holmes.

During the comedic musical number, Foxx joked, “Sisters, I’m here to tell you I’ve been cured. I’ve been cured of everything, no more white girls. I’m serious, no more white girls.”

Jamie Foxx’s joke about not dating white women has fans bringing up his past with actress Katie Holmes. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)



He continued to sing, “No more potato salad and raisins. No more white girls! No more spray tan, no more big titties, no a—. No more white girls. I gotta let ’em know!”

“Every month is February, all year long,” he sang.

At the end of the bit, he added with a cheeky grin that he would no longer date white women “in public.”

Jamie Foxx said his stroke cured him from messing with snow bunnies ❄️ 🐰 pic.twitter.com/i8dRggXu2z — Katt Williams Burner | Pimp Named SlickBack (@dreamlova77) December 10, 2024

Fans quickly linked the joke to his six-year relationship with Holmes.

One X user wondered, “I wonder how Katie Holmes feels about that,” while another asked, “Did his relationship with Tom Cruise’s ex wife leave a bad taste in his mouth?”

One person reflected on how dating Foxx affected Holmes’ career.

“Katie holmes dated the most famous actor in Hollywood and he’s a scientologist,” the person tweeted. “Then she dated Jamie Foxx and nobody batted an eye or mentioned her weird ass past.”

Despite the stir, others dismissed Foxx’s dating history as a non-issue.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes relationship was so low key. https://t.co/fj0V8MKaPe — AK (@L0WKEI) December 11, 2024

One fan noted, “Hey nobody cares that Jamie Foxx loves white women to death cause he doesn’t make it his personality,” while another added, “Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes relationship was so low key.”

This isn’t the first time Foxx has used his dating history as comedic material.

While accepting a Producers Award at the African American Film Critics Association in March, he combined humor about his rumored cloning with a dig at himself.

“N—gas will come up with anything. … ‘He’s a clone!’” He joked, “Even when they saw me out, ‘That ain’t him. That ain’t no god-dang Jamie. That’s a clone.’” He added, “Then they saw me with a white girl, ‘That’s Jamie! You know he loves those white b—ches.’”

While Foxx’s comedy seems to mock his past preferences for white women — both of his daughters’ mothers are white — his most recent public relationship with Alyce Huckstepp, which became public in May 2022, tells another story.

The two were seen together at several events, including his daughter Corinne’s wedding and vacationing in 2023 out in Cabo, where they celebrated Foxx’s recovery from a stroke and brain bleed.

An unnamed purported friend of the comic said that after his illness she became a crucial part of his tribe.

“Aside from his family, Alyce has been a huge source of support throughout his recovery process. She makes him really happy, and they spend as much time together as possible,” the anonymous source said to US Weekly.

Clearly, the joke was simply for a laugh, as he has shown how, when it comes to love, he is colorblind.

As always, Foxx’s comedy in “What Had Happened Was” blended insight on who he is and what people think about him with humor, sparking debates while keeping audiences entertained.

Whether discussing health, relationships, or rumors, the “Ray” actor continues to balance vulnerability and laughs as only he can.

The “In Living Color” alum also flipped the script on the audience listening to his jokes, poking them to assess how they really feel about the issues he brings up and forcing them to reconcile what they say in whispers with what he lives out loud.