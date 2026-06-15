‘Trash’: MAGA Jock Revives Racist Obama Lie So Bad That Trump Looks Uncomfortable, Then an Attempt to Make the Clips Disappear Goes Horribly Wrong

For a few hours, it looked like just another viral made-for-TV moment from President Donald Trump’s UFC spectacle on the White House lawn.

That was until one of the fighters grabbed the microphone, thanked God, praised the president, and then needlessly lobbed a crude insult at former first lady Michelle Obama.

The clip spread rapidly across social media, drawing outrage and disbelief.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he and first lady Michelle Obama depart the White House on August 6, 2016. (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

Then something unusual happened. Users noticed that many of the videos containing the remark were suddenly disappearing. Countless other clips from the event remained online.

The controversy surrounding Trump’s White House UFC event quickly became about more than a fighter’s offensive comment. A racist conspiracy theory was revived on a national stage, and a wave of takedowns followed as the clip circulated across social media.

Despite those efforts, copies of the video continued spreading, ensuring the incident reached an even larger audience than it otherwise might have.

The uproar stemmed from comments made by heavyweight prospect Josh Hokit after defeating Derrick Lewis by technical knockout during Sunday night’s UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn of the White House.

The event, staged by Trump to celebrate his 80th birthday, stretched past 1 a.m. after weather delays. Hokit, a former NFL player who goes by the nickname “The Incredible Hok,” had been selected to participate in the unusual card, which featured seven fights and drew prominent Trump allies and supporters.

Following his victory, Hokit spoke with UFC commentator Joe Rogan inside the octagon.

“Shout-out to Trump for having the balls to put some s— like this on,” Hokit told Rogan.

After thanking his “Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Hokit turned directly toward the camera and delivered the comment that immediately sparked backlash.

“And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?”

The claim is a long-running conspiracy theory and insult promoted by some right-wing figures. Critics have long argued that the false allegation is rooted in racism and misogyny directed at the former first lady.

The moment became even more controversial after CNN reported that Trump, seated ringside alongside first lady Melania Trump and UFC CEO Dana White, “appeared to show a half-smile” seconds after Hokit made the remark. However, a video later surfaced that shows Trump removing Hokit’s chain that he was wearing.

Social media users reacted almost immediately.

“Absolute trash,” said Jessica Tarlov, co-host of Fox News’ “The Five,’ whose repost of the clip remained available even as other versions disappeared.

Others pushed back against the attack on Obama.

“No wonder those MAGATs are so jealous of Michelle Obama. She’s got it all – brains, beauty, style, grace, and most of all, strength,” one commenter said.



“I’ll say this @MichelleObama is an amazing woman and role model for women across the world thanks to her promoting education for females so that they can reach their full potential,” another added.

One shared photos of Michelle Obama as a young woman, saying, “Michelle Obama is not a man, people need to leave Barack Obama’s wife alone, it’s been almost 10 years since Barack left office, they’re both private citizens now.”

Michelle Obama is not a man, people need to leave Barack Obama’s wife alone, it’s been almost 10 years since Barack left office, they’re both private citizens now https://t.co/GTssh97Tzi pic.twitter.com/KSGSajAYQ3 — Nichole (@nickyyknowsball) June 15, 2026

Some critics argued the incident reflected the crass tone of the broader event.

“This UFC 250 event has the feel of a Klan rally. As if this entire taxpayer-funded event isn’t embarrassing enough, Josh Hokit just ended his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan by calling Michelle Obama a man. Joe Rogan said nothing (not surprised) and the announcers ignored it entirely. Just utterly disgraceful and disgusting.”

Others urged legal action against Hokit.

“Michelle Obama should sue the UFC and this dude ASAP!!! That’s called defamation of character, freedom of speech can’t save you bro.”

“All right Michelle Obama, enough of the ‘we go high’ sh-t,” someone else said. “It’s time to sue Trump, Dana White, Joe Rogan and the UFC into bankruptcy. For the intentional and malicious defamation of your person, that was streamed to millions of people.”

As outrage spread, attention shifted to what happened to the videos themselves.

Users reported that multiple accounts on X that had posted the clip received copyright takedown notices. Similar complaints surfaced on Instagram. Critics noted that fight highlights and knockout videos from the same event continued circulating widely while versions containing Hokit’s Obama remark appeared far more likely to disappear.

At the same time, copies of the clip remained available through reposts and alternative uploads, allowing the footage to continue spreading despite the apparent takedown effort.

The controversy also raised questions about how the UFC itself handled the moment. UFC shared an eight-second video of Hokit’s post-fight remarks, but the clip ended before he referenced Obama. Instead, it only included a jab directed at the mother of fellow fighter Alex Pereira.

Neither the White House nor representatives for Obama immediately commented on the controversy. Paramount+, which streamed the event exclusively, also declined to comment, according to Daily Beast.

The incident was not Hokit’s first time using a post-fight interview to make a similar remark. After a victory at a UFC event in January, he targeted basketball star Brittney Griner.

“And P.S., Brittney Griner is a man,’’ Hokit said.

At the time, Rogan responded, “Brittney Griner catching strays,” instead of condemning the remarks.

UFC CEO Dana White later distanced himself from Hokit’s comment.

“I heard about it,” he said. “I didn’t see it. I don’t love it.”

Back at the White House event, Hokit briefly celebrated with Trump after the fight, placing a medallion around the president’s neck. According to reports, Trump removed the chain shortly after the Obama remark.