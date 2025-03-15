‘Just In Case’: Jamie Foxx Says His Team Feared the Worst as the Comedian was Pressured to Sign ‘Papers’ Before His Life-Threatening Stroke

In a haunting revelation that seems almost prophetic, Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx recently disclosed that his advisors had urged him to prepare for the worst just weeks before a life-threatening stroke struck nearly two years ago.

The 57-year-old entertainer, known for his roles in “Ray” and “Django Unchained,” suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke while filming Netflix’s “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz in April 2023.

Speaking to People aagazine at the Los Angeles premiere of his new Apple TV+ documentary “Number One on the Call Sheet” on March 12, Foxx shared a haunting coincidence.

Jamie Foxx shares that his team tried to get him to sign documents regarding his affairs right before he suffered a stroke.

(Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

“You know what’s crazy? Before it happened, I was talking to my people that handle my stuff [and they asked], ‘Jamie, wanna go over some papers just in case something happens?'” Foxx recalled from the event.

Reflecting on his response at the time, Foxx said he quipped, “‘What’s gonna happen to me?'”

Little did he anticipate the profound significance those preparations would soon hold. Shortly thereafter, Foxx faced a medical emergency that left him comatose for weeks, with a 20-day period he still cannot recollect.

“Boom! Gone,” he exclaimed, recounting the sudden onset that disrupted his film shoot alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close in Atlanta, necessitating treatment at a Chicago rehabilitation facility.

For the “Ray” actor, the experience shattered expectations of how his life might one day end. He thought he would go out in a blaze of gunplay like something he saw on television when he was a kid.

“I used to watch the movie ‘Colors,’ when they had a shootout. … I thought I was gonna go out like Rocket [Don Cheadle], like go out in a shootout in the mall or something,” he reflected humorously.

He then added with his characteristic humor, “I didn’t think I was just gonna go out asking for an aspirin.”

The journey back from the brink profoundly shaped Foxx’s outlook.

He expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support during his recovery, emphasizing, “When it happened, the amount of love that was poured, the amount of people that reached out, really meant something.”

His faith also deepened during this period of recuperation. He described a spiritual awakening during which he felt compelled to make a difference.

“When I was talking to [God], he said, ‘Hey man, I’m gonna give you the second chance — what you gonna do with it?'” Foxx recounted, pledging, “I said, ‘I’m gonna put more smiles on people’s faces, and I’m gonna do everything I can to.'”

True to his word, the comedian channeled his near-death experience into his Netflix comedy special “What Had Happened Was…” that premiered in December 2024.

you can't clone this

🎤 Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… is now playing only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/gTeDcX3gyz — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) December 11, 2024

In it, he candidly detailed, for the first time publicly, his medical emergency and subsequent diagnosis of stroke due to a brain bleed.

“People like, ‘Where are the jokes?’ I said, ‘Y’all know me; I’m funny, man, I gotta tell the real story,'” he asserted, addressing initial resistance to his spiritual references.

“There was some pushback on the God thing. I said, ‘Man, what y’all talking about? I gotta say what is,'” the “In Living Color” alum stated.

The special also chronicled Foxx’s arduous recovery, including waking up one day unable to walk and dependent on a wheelchair. Throughout this challenging period, his daughters Corinne and 16-year-old Anelise Bishop remained steadfastly by his side, offering unwavering support.

His upcoming documentary project, “Number One on the Call Sheet,” co-produced by Foxx, boasts an impressive lineup, including Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, Whoopi Goldberg, and Denzel Washington.

The documentary also features insights from former child stars Meagan Good and Jurnee Smollett, offering a poignant look at their journeys in Hollywood, which may include their perspectives about growing up in the spotlight.

Set to premiere on Apple TV+ on March 28, “Number One on the Call Sheet” promises to be another chapter in Foxx’s remarkable comeback story, showcasing his resilience and enduring impact on the entertainment industry.