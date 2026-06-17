‘When He Sees This’: Obama Adds One Final Surprise to Presidential Center Grand Opening — And Critics Predict the Most Explosive Trump Meltdown Ever

Former President Barack Obama sent out a special invite to the grand opening of his Presidential Center.

Cameras are showing up bright and early this Thursday on Juneteenth to capture the beauty and essence of Obama’s legacy as the first black president.

In tribute to the civil rights leaders who paved the way for him, the opening ceremony will take place at the Center’s John Lewis Plaza.

As if the $850 million project wasn’t extravagant enough, Obama tapped a few award-winning singers and entertainers for his VIP list.

And no one is backing out.

The grand opening of Obama’s Presidential Center features a star-studded lineup of singers and entertainers on Juneteenth. (Photo by RYAN COLLERD/AFP via Getty Images)

Unlike Trump’s Freedom 250 event, which unraveled in days after nearly all of the performers backed out, Obama’s lineup is ready to hit the stage.

The performance lineup reads like an awards show. And one name might send Trump into another meltdown.

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“It’s a celebration for the people who helped them achieve this incredibly important milestone,” Michael Strautmanis, a trusted Obama adviser who has worked alongside Barack and Michelle Obama for decades, told ABS.

“That’s who’s there. You’re going to see people from different walks of life. You’ll see some big names,” he added.

The Roots, Christina Aguilera, Common, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Marc Anthony, Tems, Bono and U2’s The Edge, and Marsai Martin are all set to take part in the celebration for Obama.

He revealed the lineup in a video from a group chat with the same artists, who were eager to “honour” and “stand” with Obama.

“Wouldn’t miss it for the world,” Hudson wrote.

“It means so much to Barack and me to open up the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago,” wrote Michelle in a post on Instagram.

“This is where I grew up, where Barack got his start, and where we raised our girls. So having a place where kids from our community can see themselves, connect with each other, and channel their hope,” Michelle continued. “There’s nothing more powerful than that.”

Tickets for the Obama Presidential Center opening have been sold out for months. But people at home can still watch the celebration through free livestreams.

The contrast with Trump’s UFC birthday event quickly caught attention.

While Obama’s broadcast costs nothing, guests and viewers of Trump’s White House fight card had to download an app and pay nearly $10 for a subscription.

For one final insult, Obama brought Bruce Springsteen, one of Trump’s most outspoken critics, into the celebration.

Known as “The Boss,” Springsteen has relentlessly taken aim at the president for years.

The rock legend has repeatedly used his music and public appearances to criticize Trump.

He even dedicated one of his songs to the people of Minneapolis while condemning Trump’s immigration crackdown.

🚨BREAKING: Music legend Bruce Springsteen just released this incredible song that will be sure to piss Donald Trump off.



“Streets of Minneapolis”.



He wrote this song about Alex Pretti and Renée Good on Saturday and recorded it yesterday.

pic.twitter.com/6CrU4c9TWr — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) January 28, 2026

In “Streets of Minneapolis,” The Boss describes “a city aflame” battling life under what he calls “King Trump’s private army,” underscoring his long-running feud with the president.

Many online users and expected attendees are counting down to the unveiling of the completed project.

“We will all witness history together with the Presidential Center Grand Opening!! – Can not wait!!” wrote one Instagram user.

Another said, “Look at @BarackObama and @MichelleObama giving us the *actual* POTUS 250th concert. We love to see it.”

Obama’s ceremony arrives with its star power intact, prompting praise across social media.

Online critics are already predicting Trump will have a meltdown after seeing Obama’s event succeed where Freedom 250 crumbled at the last minute.

“Performers won’t back out bcuz it’s for something of integrity. Not a UFC klan rally on the White House lawn.”

“Meanwhile, the current administration wish[es] they could have this lineup for their 250 concert lol! The Obamas are a class act!

“Wow! So it’s almost like people like Obama more than trump, that the opening of the Obama Presidential Library is more popular than a s–t-show UFC birthday bash, and good, talented people actually want to celebrate with Obama. Huh. How long until we hear about crowd sizes?”

“Meanwhile, no one wanted to sing at Trump’s US Freedom 250 festival… he’s gonna be so irritated about this. lol”

Obama looking at Trump’s America 250 concert lineup compared to this. pic.twitter.com/XPwBzC5O2h — Reggie Wade (@ReggieWade) June 16, 2026

“Trump would probably call all of them no talent losers because none of them would perform at something he was giving. Lmao.”

“And Barack didn’t have to lie to them about why they were performing. I’m sure the [Commander]-in-Chief will be on Truth Social trashing these singers.

“This is what Michelle meant by ‘When they go low, we go high.’”

The livestream begins on June 18 at noon ET on Obama.org.