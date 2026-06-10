‘Gross’: Trump Thought Nobody Was Watching — Cameras Caught Him Gorging on Food His Doctors Warned Could Kill Him and the Zoom in Had Folks Disgusted

President Donald Trump has been warned repeatedly about the need to improve his diet and shed excess weight.

His latest medical report noted a modest weight gain and suggested weight loss would be beneficial, renewing questions about his long-term health as he approaches his 80th birthday.

But the recommendation appeared to have little impact, as the president was once again seen indulging in some of his favorite junk food despite ongoing advice to make healthier choices.

Donald Trump looks unsteady on his feet during the Nation Anthem at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington Virginia. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)



Trump turned Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden into a night of indulgence, and those who caught a glimpse of him are regretting ever witnessing i

Trump, 79, spent the June 8 evening in a suite, barricaded from hecklers who greeted him with roaring boos while watching the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs matchup.

The posh seating arrangement distanced him from MSG’s general population, but did not stop arena cameras from catching the elderly leader with his guard down.

He made history as the first sitting president to attend a playoff game, a feat that surely gave him and his administration a morale boost. However, that inflated sense of pride likely diminished as candid videos of the Republican leader’s gluttonous habits surfaced on social media.

Trump, who turns 80 on June 14, disobeyed doctors’ orders and gave in to his junk food cravings, as he was recorded shoveling bites of a New York-style pizza slice into his mouth.

What disgusted viewers the most was when they zoomed in and notice he was talking with his mouth full. He barely chewed the food, leaving a ball of dough in his cheek while speaking to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

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Critics’ reactions included people saying, “He eats like a pig, Geesus!” and “Mouth wide open good spitting while talking! Can’t buy class,” to point out a few.

A contrarian on X tweeted, “The only reason I can think why he talks with his mouthful is he wants to make it more difficult to read his lips so nobody can tell what he’s saying. Yes, it’s gross to me.”

A second stomach-churning video showed Trump seated, piling French fries into his mouth one by one. When he had enough, he placed the carton on the floor and settled in for a nap.

Two X users commented, “Its like he is timing his eating in a way to keep him awake“ and that it “looks like he just ate nonstop through the entire game when he wasn’t sleeping, fat f–k.”

A third person remarked, “Well he is a fit 6’3 and 224 pounds after all.”

The moment lands differently knowing Trump has long joked that his own doctors told him he could live to 200 if he simply quit eating junk food — a punchline he delivers with pride rather than shame.

Even RFK Jr., his own Health Secretary, has publicly marveled at how Trump is still alive given what he puts into his body. Sunday night, Americans got a front-row seat to exactly what he meant.

Trump underwent his third physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on May 26. White House physician Capt. Sean P. Barbabella described the commander-in-chief as being in “excellent health.”

Trump enjoys some fries at the game pic.twitter.com/qfoTQhN9T5 — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) June 9, 2026

Among Trump’s vital stats were disclosures that he is 6 feet 3 and weighs 238 pounds, a 14-pound increase from his April 2025 weight of 224.

A spectator judging Trump’s food intake during the NBA game asked, “Is that the heart healthy diet that Trump’s doctors recommended?”

The comment alludes to Trump’s health report, where Barabella wrote, “Preventative counseling was provided, including guidance on diet, recommendations to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity, and continued weight loss.”

After the game, Trump told the press, “I thought it was very good. It was certainly amazing. It was, I think, mostly cheers, loud and it was very enthusiastic.” His assessment of the crowd reaction was the opposite of the overwhelming chorus of boos he received.

The Spurs won 115-111. Fans blamed Trump’s attendance for the Knicks’ loss.

Someone else suggested that Trump would feel the effects of his night out hours after retiring to Washington, D.C. They tweeted, “Swollen ankles tomorrow.”

According to his June 9 agenda, Trump was not scheduled to appear on camera after his night in New York.

Instead, he indulged in executive time, participated in an hour-long in-town pool call from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and closed press policy meetings from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.