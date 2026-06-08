‘This Is Wild’: Trump’s NBA Finals Appearance Sparks Devastating Domino Effect for Knicks Fans Eager to Celebrate, and One New Change Has Them Furious

Donald Trump has his former New York neighbors and Knicks fans outraged.

The 79-year-old president is planning to attend the upcoming Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

His decision to appear at the “World’s Most Famous Arena” has riled up NYC residents.

The Knicks have been on a 13-win, playoff run in 2026 that has the team two wins away from procuring the NBA championship for the first time in 53 years.

President Donald Trump has riled up New York City Knicks fans for ruining the city’s vibes heading into the NBA Finals game. (Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

On June 8, the Knicks will face off against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

With a 2-0 game lead, the Jalen Brunson-led squad is on the cusp of making history.

However, concern that Trump bringing his politically polarizing energy to MSG on Monday night is growing.

Many suspect he will disrupt the positive vibes of a city that has waited for decades for an NBA title.

The Knicks released a statement on June 6 warning Game 3 attendees to expect “enhanced security measures” and to arrive at the venue two hours before tipoff for “TSA-style” screenings. Bags have been banned, too.

Those “security measures” for the president apparently include the cancellation of the popular watch parties outside MSG that have produced countless viral videos in recent weeks and spread the New Yorkers’ jubilation across the globe.

Thousands of Knicks fans have been gathering in Midtown Manhattan to watch the games on big screens, heightening the city’s enthusiasm.

“There will be no watch parties outside of MSG for Game 3 only,” read a statement from the New York Police Department, per ESPN.

“This was done fully in coordination with the Secret Service because of the presidential visit. We expect watch parties at Madison Square Garden to resume for Game 4.”

As a result of Trump’s forthcoming trip shutting down the MSG street gatherings, he’s turned himself into public enemy number one to diehard Knicks supporters.

Veteran ESPN sports analyst and lifelong Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith has no interest in Trump showing up, noting it could impact the local disorder that could play out.

“I don’t want him there,” Smith, 58, said on his self-titled podcast.

“It has nothing to do with politics, policy, or anything like that. It has everything to do with him disrupting and contributing at the same time to the chaos that’s going to be existing at Madison Square Garden.”

After covering sports for over 30 years, Smith claimed viewers will see a crowd they’ve never seen before.

And I’m telling you right now, come Monday, for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden,” he began, “I expect to see an environment I have never seen in my entire career covering sports.”

Stephen A. Smith begs Donald Trump to stay away from Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals:



“He’s coming to Game three of the Finals, and I don’t want him there. It has nothing to do with politics, policy, or anything like that. It has everything to do with him… pic.twitter.com/O3dk7DnQo2 — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) June 5, 2026

Knicks fans reacted more harshly to Trump, possibly dampening the NYC spirit as the team returns to the championship round.

Previously, the Spurs knocked off the Knicks in the 1999 NBA Finals with a 4-1 gentleman’s sweep, securing two-time league MVP Tim Duncan a championship ring.

“It doesn’t matter who you voted for. Banning the great vibes outside MSG before, during and after games, especially on a night the Knicks play their first NBA Finals Home Game in 27 years, objectively sucks. National security is important, but this sucks,” one Knicks fan page on X complained.

An outraged person replied, “He literally ruins everything! NYC [is] on a generational run in vibes, community, and culture.”

A second irritated fan posted, “We’re definitely going to lose. All around bad vibes. This is making me boil.”

“This is not about national security. This is about one deranged narcissist taking over and ruining everything for his own ego,” argued another infuriated Trump critic.

A security wall has already gone up around the area.

Video from the scene shows barricades stretching along 33rd Street and Eighth Avenue toward Seventh Avenue.

During a Monday news conference, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced that officers will enforce a one- to two-block security perimeter around the Midtown Manhattan arena.

“This is wild,” said one native New Yorker on X.

Another post read, “This isn’t national security. This is a jerk being annoying because they’re desperate for attention. The boos will be thunderous.”

Throughout his second term, Trump has faced multiple hostile crowds, reminding him of how unpopular he is.

The commander in chief was showered with jeers during a November 2025 appearance at a football game in Washington, D.C.

Trump’s face on a Jumbotron frightened many at the Washington Commanders game against the Detroit Lions, leading to boos overtaking Northwest Stadium.

While aboard Air Force One on June 5, the president was asked about attending MSG for the NBA Finals.

He made remarks that rankled working-class New Yorkers and basketball fans across the country.

Trump was asked to share his thoughts on “everyday Americans” not being able to afford to attend the NBA Finals, where the cheapest ticket reportedly is $8,000.

“No, but they can watch it on television. It’s sort of semi-free to watch it on television. But that’s the way life goes,” Trump responded, as the rising cost of living remains a major issue for voters nationwide.

In the end, Trump only fueled complaints that he always needs to be the center of attention, even at the expense of an entire city’s celebration.