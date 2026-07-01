‘OMG No Way!’: Trump Calls on Familiar Blonde to Help State Fair Flop — Then Photo Op Reminds Critics of His ‘Reject’ Child and Scandalous Affair

Donald Trump is working hard to convince everyone that The Great American State Fair is a success.

The 16-day event kicked off on June 25 with Trump, 80, as a headliner. He was forced to deliver remarks after news broke that several well-known artists backed out of performances.

It ends on July 10, a week after the nation’s semiquincentennial anniversary.

(Photo credit: White House)

Unfortunately for Trump’s ego, the administration’s best efforts to draw large crowds to the fair have flopped. Photos and videos online reveal low attendance, no matter the time of day.

An IG Threads user wondered, “Every live broadcast and photos feature a lot of empty grass and empty tents. Are they just hoping there will be some huge spike in attendance out of nowhere? A waste of time and money to cover this on-site.”

Another person asked, “How much more embarrassing can this get?” when a live recording of “Fox & Friends” revealed that only a handful of people were present.

The evidence caused him spiral on Truth Social.

He wrote, “Do you think people appreciate what a fantastic job we did in building and operation the Great American State Fair at the National Mall, packed with happy people, and everybody loving it? Ask yourself this simple question, ‘DO YOU THINK THAT OBUMA OR SLEEPY JOE BIDEN COULD HAVE DONE IT?’ THE ANSER IS NO!”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt ended her maternity leave after just eight weeks to try to turn around his many PR nightmares.

FBI Director Kash Patel’s girlfriend, country music artist Alexis Wilkins, also pitched in to sing the national anthem. Now, a familiar blonde bombshell is stepping up to lend a helping hand.

Former Virginia House of Delegates member Phillip A. Andrew thought he was generating good press for Trump when he snapped a photo with someone the president knows intimately.

“Great to meet Tiffany Trump’s mother at the Great American Fair today! Don’t believe the Fake News the fair is definitely worth attending!” Hamilton captioned the image of him and the woman standing side by side on June 29.

It didn’t take long for everyone to identify her as Trump’s ex-wife, Marla Maples.

The actress was part of the “Stronger Women, Stronger Future Panel: Preparing the Next Generation of Women to Lead America’s Next 250 Years.” She also participated in the “Medical Freedom Summit” on June 30.

A commenter wrote, “Just so everyone knows Tiffany Trump is the one that you never hear about because Donald Trump is absolutely embarrassed that she is part of his family. Marla Maples is her mother. I know it’s confusing because Trump has had so many wives but you know American Christian family values at work.”

Maples and Trump began dating in 1989 while he was still married to his first wife, Ivana Trump. Ivana is the mother of Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump. She divorced the philanderer in 1992 after 15 years of marriage.

Trump and Maples wed a few months after welcoming their daughter Tiffany in 1993. The couple separated in 1997 and divorced in 1999.

Then a second person remarked, “You met TIFFANY TRUMPS MOTHER??? Omg no WAY that’s crazy!! Did you get her autograph??? I would have FREAKED OUT ong Tiffany Trump is like my favorite Trump reject child and you straight up just got to meet her MOM?!? that’s so insanely cool, bro.”

“She has to behave. She is one staircase away to end like wife number one,” read a third reaction.

Ivana suffered a fatal fall down stairs in her Manhattan townhouse in 2022. She was 73 years old. She is infamously interred at the president’s Trump National Gold Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

Trump’s current wife, Melania Trump, has yet to make an appearance at The Great American State Fair.