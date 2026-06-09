‘Got to be Kidding Me’: New York Savagely Humiliated Trump at the NBA Finals — His Delusional Response On the Way Out Made the Whole Thing Even Uglier

President Donald Trump expected a hero’s welcome when he arrived at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, but his appearance quickly became one of the night’s biggest controversies.

The 79-year-old attended the matchup between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs as federal agents, security barriers, and road closures transformed parts of midtown Manhattan into a heavily fortified zone.

His presence angered local New Yorkers after the Secret Service and the NYPD canceled a watch party outside Madison Square Garden.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: U.S. President Donald Trump watches the start of Game 3 of the NBA Finals between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on June 8, 2026 in New York City. Fans attending the game expressed frustration at the heightened security measures put in place for the president’s attendance. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Trump later dismissed reports of a negative reception, telling reporters before boarding Air Force One, “I thought it was very good. It was certainly amazing. It was, I think, mostly cheers, loud and it was very enthusiastic.”

Many fans online were stunned by what they viewed as a complete disconnect from reality. The president was greeted with boos as his motorcade approached MSG, and the reaction continued inside the arena when his image appeared on the Jumbotron during the national anthem, drawing another round of jeers from sections of the crowd.

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Social media users also circulated clips that seemingly showed the president briefly nodding off during the game, reigniting criticism over previous accusations that he has fallen asleep during public appearances.

“You’ve got to be kidding me! He shutdown midtown so he could go to MSG to take a nap? Didn’t he get enough sleep this afternoon?”

“Thousands of people were inconvenienced so this man could show up for a nap.”

“So he ruins it for fans, disrupts the city, costs taxpayers another ridiculous amount of money…and then falls asleep.”

“Is the guy beside him sleeping in solidarity?”



The backlash revived memories of Trump’s clashes with the NBA during the 2020 bubble season. That year, players wore Black Lives Matter messages on their jerseys following George Floyd’s murder.

“I think what they’re doing to the NBA in particular is gonna destroy basketball,” said Trump at the time.

Six years later, with his latest NBA-related controversy causing fresh headaches, fans once again seem to agree on one thing: no one wanted the president there.

With Trump attending, federal agents, drones, and a security wall turned parts of midtown Manhattan into a heavily fortified zone. The NBA also closed locker rooms to reporters before tipoff.

Trump booed very loudly here at MSG pic.twitter.com/IeQwwqGtop — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) June 9, 2026

After Trump mocked people who couldn’t attend the NBA Finals, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced there would be an alternative free watch party in Bryant Park.

Earlier that day, Mamdani revealed that he bought game tickets for nearly $1,000. Meanwhile, Trump received what some are calling a pity invite.

The president first mentioned his invite from the team’s owner, Jim Dolan, to attend the NBA Finals during a White House briefing on May 27. In this same meeting, he confirmed plans to skip his son Donald J. Trump Jr.’s wedding.

Some saw his attendance as a threat to make the finals about himself.

When asked about getting a free ticket, Trump made an insensitive comment aimed at struggling Americans who can’t afford $8,000 tickets.

“They can watch it on television,” he stated during a press interview on Air Force One on June 5. “It’s sort of semi-free to watch it on television.”

He added, “Now, if the team wasn’t a big success, you could go very easily. That’s just the way life is.”

Despite being a native New Yorker, Trump is not well-liked in the liberal city, and some fans warned him to stay home.

Spurs point guard De’Aaron Fox told reporters that Trump’s presence was “inconvenient for everybody” before the game even began due to increased security.

Starting at 4 p.m. ET, the NYPD restricted access around MSG to ticket holders and authorized personnel. Ticket holders were also encouraged to adhere to the strict no-bag policy.

Fox also mentioned that his team had to load up on buses earlier than usual.

Some social media users even joked that while Mamdani paid his own way into the game. Yet Trump needed the kind of invite critics compared to a pity pass.

One fan wrote, “So Mayor Mamdani was a stand-up guy and Trump is mooching and grifting. On brand for both.”

“He ruins everything. And enjoys it,” noted another Trump critic, which prompted other responses.

“He causes chaos at every turn! He’s destroyed what was to be a monumental evening for players and fans and a party in NY,” added another.

“Trump is a free loader,” said many who believe Trump’s history of stiffing people for money he owes.

One fan brought up Trump’s rumored grifting. “So Mayor Mamdani was a stand-up guy, and Trump is mooching and grifting. On brand for both.”

“The Mayor of NYC had to actually buy his own ticket to the game. Unreal A Mayor should be allowed to attend out of courtesy.”

“Trump is a free loader.”

Others threw jabs at the team owner, writing, “So, Dolan the owners of the Knicks is a real piece of work, eh? And POTUS is his pal? Ugh…… bad implications here.”

Dolan has long-standing ties to Trump. FEC records show he donated $125,000 to Trump’s 2024 campaign and $300,000 in 2016. The Knicks owner is also a Mar-a-Lago member and held his 2002 wedding there.

Mamdani and Trump were in the same building months after the president targeted him online.

The duo met in the Oval Office last November after Trump mocked the first Muslim mayor on social media.

During his victory speech, Mamdani got his revenge by crucifying the president.

“If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him,” he said at the time. And if there is any way to defeat a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power.”

The way Trump was booed, it’s likely he got the hint that he’s not well liked.

By night’s end, the conversation surrounding Trump’s visit appeared to overshadow much of the action on the court, including the Spurs’ 115-111 victory over the Knicks.