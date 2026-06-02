‘Yikes’: Trump’s New Height and Weight Results Spark Frenzy After Critics Zoom In on a Strange Pattern — and the Doctor’s Note Buried in Plain Sight

President Donald Trump has built a reputation for juking the stats to present himself as a pillar of strength. Even when the numbers do not seem to add up.

Between public appearances with bruised hands and swollen ankles and constant sleep episodes during meetings, there has been widespread concern about his health.

The White House previously claimed he was in “excellent health.”

President Donald Trump’s new medical report leaves critics in disbelief. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

But Trump’s most recent medical report exposed a pattern many failed to notice.

The president visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on May 26, and the results of his fourth set of exams remained private for several days after. Until now.

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White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella claims yet again that Trump, 79, “remains in excellent health” following his latest physical examination.

This fueled complaints of a possible cover-up after noticing that Trump’s weight has remained in roughly the same range despite obvious aging.

Barbabella, 56, eventually published the report, which listed the president at 75 inches and 238 pounds, 14 pounds more than last year.

In April 2025, a memorandum from the Physician to the President recorded Trump’s weight as 224 pounds.

In June 2020, Dr. Sean Conley insisted the MAGA leader weighed 244 pounds, one pound heavier than the previous year, as ABC reported.

While the White House admitted Trump has put on weight over the past 14 months, many online detractors still don’t buy it.

“ALL lies,” one skeptic wrote on X, adding, “ He’s trying to tell us not to believe our own eyes. He’s an obese old man with a multitude of obvious and serious health issues.”

Another doubter on the app wrote, “6’3, 238 [pounds]… MMMMMK… Who believes ANYTHING that comes out of this White House? They’re just trolling us at this point.”

A third person piled on, “We can look at Trump and tell he’s well over 250. If he isn’t honest about the obvious, we know he’s lying about everything else.”

However, there were some notables not mentioned, such as his bone spurs.

“No mention of bone spurs,” a few questioned, while another added, “Or of ever having them removed.”

yikes! a day ahead of his visit to Walter Reed, Trump's discolored hand is looking rough



(Ken Nishimura/AFP via Getty) pic.twitter.com/J91Oxx8JsJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 25, 2026

A like-minded individual posted, “The amount of professional lawyers, physicians, and other law enforcement officers willing to throw their whole training and license away for this piece of garbage is mind-boggling.”

The reports showed Trump is taking two medications for cholesterol and Aspirin for “cardiac prevention.”

Additional vital statistics detailed in Trump’s medical report also raised eyebrows, such as his total cholesterol coming in at 143, up from 140 last year.

“I’m not a medical professional, but there’s no way a man who has a diet consisting of fast food and never exercises has cholesterol of 143,” an armchair doctor on Threads wrote.

Trump will continue to face intense scrutiny over the state of his health with his 80th birthday approaching on June 14, as critics insist he’s not fit to be POTUS.

Trump is 268 lbs and 24 % body fat. If not higher. https://t.co/7nlBqU7cWf — American Devolution (@TheAmerican_io) June 2, 2026

However, Barbabella claimed the often dreary-eyed Trump is “fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” despite the sweeping skepticism.

He did admit that Trump could hit the gym and drop some pounds, and recommended that he alter his diet and increase his physical activity.

Previously, Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which can cause swelling in the lower limbs and discoloration on the body.

In addition to questions about his fitness, critics have accused him of dozing off during public events and meetings, a claim he dismisses as boredom.

A Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll found 59 percent of Americans question his mental fitness for office, while 55 percent doubt his physical health.

Questions about other potential ailments will plague this administration until the day he leaves the White House. At this point, even a long blink risks becoming a national news story.