‘Lies’: Trump Wants You to Think He’s Fine — But These Horrifying New Photos His Team Desperately Doesn’t Want You to See Tell a Very Different Story 

President Donald Trump exploded during a recent appearance, and that inner turmoil spilled all over his face.

The 79-year-old Republican frontman had a very tumultuous interview with a female reporter that went off the rails.

He threw a fit and stormed out, leaving one woman scrambling over the fallout and something more disturbing.

President Donald Trump had a disastrous interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker that ended with a dramatic walkout. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

Kristen Welker, 49, joined Trump on a farm in Wisconsin to talk about various political topics.

Trump, who is known to wear orange-tinted makeup on his face, appeared noticeably redder for his “Meet the Press” sit-down. The interview was taped on June 5 and aired on June 7.

Some viewers were also fixated on the president’s overall disheveled look during the interview.

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“Trump looked swollen and unkempt during his pre-recorded Meet the Press interview,” one person noted on X, along with a clip of the opening moments of the president’s newest headline-grabbing interview.

Other X users joined in on slamming Trump. Another replied, “I’ll never understand how anyone interviewing him can keep a straight face while looking at the orange pancake makeup he wears.”

“The side of his mouth is drooping. And he’s wearing some ridiculously dark face makeup,” a poster pointed out about Trump. Another account tweeted, “My God. He absolutely looks like s–t.”

Trump looked swollen and unkempt during his pre-recorded Meet the Press interview pic.twitter.com/OcL8qBv4jQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 7, 2026

Over on Threads, a Trump detractor zeroed in on his sullen facial features by sarcastically posting, “At this point, his makeup artist isn’t doing makeup. They’re just trying to make him look alive. Color-correcting mortality.”

“He was never handsome except to himself. The cultivated image, the swagger, the performance — it all depended on people buying the illusion. These days, the mask is slipping, and reality is becoming harder to color-correct,” offered a second Threads user.

Someone on the platform looked at a screenshot of Trump from the “Meet the Press” footage and exclaimed, “The ‘venom’ in those eyes!” A less-serious poster wondered, “Does anyone know what the name of the color of his face is? Thanks in advance.”

Trump was getting dragged across the internet following his disastrous interview.

In addition to his reddish face drawing online attention, the president’s temper tantrum after being pressed by a reporter also lit up social media.

The look of a failed president. pic.twitter.com/Ak4xd99JyK — Aes🇺🇸 (@AesPolitics1) June 7, 2026

“They’re crooked! Just like you’re crooked! This press is crooked, and ‘Meet the Press’ is crooked!” Trump yelled at Welker when the NBC News journalist asked him to present any proof to back up his allegations of widespread voter fraud.

Welker immediately fired back, “To be fair, I’m not crooked,” which triggered the president to sternly say, “Really? Well, you play right into their hands then. You’re either crooked, or you’re stupid.”

The heated back-and-forth came to an abrupt halt after Trump also blurted out several news media outlets he’s clashed with.

“You’re a one-sided crooked network! Sorry. Let’s call it quits, because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time,” he said as he got up and walked out.

Before Trump made his grand exit in rage, he struggled to rise from his chair, using both arms to push off his knees to stand up.

Once on his feet, he paused for a moment, as if he had trouble regaining his balance, then dipped to avoid the lighting set up above his head.

♬ original sound – The Age @theageaustralia A visibly angry Donald Trump stormed out of a major television interview after he was pressed for evidence on a series of sensational and baseless claims, including that American elections are habitually rigged “like a Third World country”. The US president dropped his microphone to the ground and stepped on it as he exited a combative interview with NBC’s Meet the Press – a long-running political talk show akin to the ABC’s Insiders – during a trip to Wisconsin last week. The segment aired on Sunday. Read more from North America correspondent Michael Koziol at the link in bio. #trump

Trump’s awkward departure reignited concern about the health of the oldest politician ever inaugurated as president of the United States.

With new emphasis on his lower body strength, commenters highlighted what seemed to be the nearly 80-year-old grandfather’s physical fragility.

Many pointed out how “unwell” and sluggish Trump looked, wondering, “What is going on with the right side of his face???”

A few people pointed out “the lies” being spewed from the White House to distract the public.

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, signs that Trump could be dealing with serious mental and physical decline remain a hot-button issue.

Cameras constantly caught him falling asleep during televised daytime meetings and filmed him having a tough time walking up Air Force One’s steps.

Trump also has been photographed numerous times with bruises on his hands and a rash on his neck. Plus, Dr. Sean Barbabella, the physician to the president, revealed Trump’s chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis in 2025.

Trump’s makeup debacle and childlike meltdown on “Meet the Press” will not quiet the critics who believe the leader of the MAGA movement is no longer fit to serve in the nation’s highest position.