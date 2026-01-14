‘First Truthful Thing He’s Ever Said’: RFK Jr. Spills Secret Trump Didn’t Want People to Know, Then Drops One-Liner That Might Cost Him His Job

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s attempt to praise Donald Trump’s physique instead opened the door for the president to be the target of online scorn.

But in trying to frame the president as surprisingly resilient, Kennedy’s off-the-cuff remarks took an unexpected turn — when he leaned into Trump’s horrible eating habits and his well-known fondness for fast food.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s candid comments about President Donald Trump have social media users saying his job might be in jeopardy. (Photo credit: Katie Miller Pod/YouTube; Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

‘Am I Counting Six Toes on Each Foot?’ Newsom Shatters Sean Duffy’s Lecture with a Single Gross Photo of RFK Jr. Off the Clock, Triggering a Wave of Horrified Zoom-Ins

Kennedy, 71, sat down with right-wing podcaster Katie Miller, wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, for an interview.

“Who has the most unhinged eating habits?” Miller, 34, asked the prominent anti-vaccine activist about his co-workers in the Trump administration.

RFK Jr. responded, “The president,” which earned a chuckle from his interviewer. He added, “The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s, candy, and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times. He has the constitution of a deity,” before finishing with a brutal ending. “I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is.”

After comparing the elected public servant to a supreme being, the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy then insisted that Trump only eats “junk food” when he is “on the road” from his Mar-a-lago resort in Palm Beach and the White House in Washington, DC.

Katie Miller: "Who has the most unhinged eating habits?"



RFK: " The president…I don't know how he's alive, but he is…He's just pumping himself full of poison all day long." pic.twitter.com/i3CoSTh3KT — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) January 14, 2026

“If you travel with him, you get this idea that he’s just pumping himself full of poison all day long, how he’s walking around, much less being the most energetic person any of us have ever met,” Kennedy stated, which again drew laughs from Miller.

RFK Jr., frankly admitting he questions how Trump can survive by regularly consuming fast food meals, elicited online reactions to the 79-year-old grandfather’s dietary choices.

The internet also had a lot to say about the Health and Human Services Secretary spilling behind-the-scenes information about the current President of the United States.

“First truthful thing he’s ever said!” exclaimed an X user in response to a clip of Kennedy implying Trump fills himself with “poison” by eating McDonald’s sandwiches and drinking carbonated soft drinks.

A second critic of the former environmental lawyer, posted, “The only true thing he’s uttered in years.”

A third individual hoped Kennedy’s stunning openness about his boss would lead to the appointment of a new HHS head by writing, “With a bit of luck, this will annoy trumpet, and RFK will be fired.”

Similarly, another tongue-in-cheek reply predicted a firing in the near future. The tweet read, “Gee, Jr. may have just punched his ticket home. Who would have thought it would have been this easy? Thank you, McD’s.”

Earlier this evening, President @realDonaldTrump treated the Clemson Tigers football team to dinner in the State Dining Room! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/P5JAo6yzfR — The White House 45 Archived (@WhiteHouse45) January 15, 2019

Despite assumptions that RFK Jr. could be the next executive branch castaway over his seemingly unflattering comments about the president, Trump has embraced dining at fast food restaurants as part of his political brand.

In 2019, Trump famously offered the college football national champion Clemson University Tigers team McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King when they visited the White House during a partial government shutdown.

Plus, the 2024 presidential campaign featured a headline-grabbing photo-op where the then-Republican candidate put on an apron to pretend to serve customers at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania.

After winning the 2024 election against former Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s attachment to the fast food industry remained a noticeable part of his second presidency. For instance, he appeared at McDonald’s Impact Summit in Washington, D.C., in November 2025.

Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LLzr5S9ugf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 17, 2024

His speech in front of the multinational corporation’s franchise owners was highlighted by RFK Jr. getting a backhanded shout-out. Following his admission to only serving McDonald’s on airplane rides during the campaign, Trump essentially called out Kennedy for abandoning his supposed clear eating lifestyle.

“You fed us very well, and I even got Bobby Kennedy to eat a Big Mac. And he told me he loved it,” Trump told the audience of McDonald’s proprietors.

Donald Trump Jr. also put RFK Jr. on blast when he shared a photograph in November 2014 of Kennedy apparently enjoying a McDonald’s hamburger and a bottle of Coca-Cola, which caused observers to say the MAHA frontman looked embarrassed.

As far as Trump supposedly maintaining good health despite having a diet of highly processed, mass-produced food, Kennedy and the White House medical staff claim the POTUS is still robust and capable of doing the most stressful job on the planet.

However, Trump having a chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis, swollen ankles, bruised hands, as well as acknowledging undergoing regular medical imaging examinations, has the public concerned that the nearly 80-year-old head of state is experiencing dramatic physical decline.