‘Someone Is Posting’: White House Rep Tries to Make Sense of Trump’s ‘Unfiltered’ 3 a.m. Rants, But Critics Aren’t Buying a Word of Her Excuse

President Donald Trump has chased the spotlight long before he entered politics.

He built his public image as a flashy New York real estate developer in the 1980s.

Years later, the NYC native turned that fame into a successful run as the star of “The Apprentice.”

Now, critics say Trump thrives on the spectacle and runs the White House like his own reality show.

White House rep tries to defend Donald Trump’s “unfiltered” rants online in the wee hours. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

The soon-to-be 80-year-old spends late nights targeting critics on Truth Social and making predawn phone calls to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

After Trump’s latest posting binge, the White House offered an explanation that only fueled more disbelief.

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A Daily Beast report found Trump made 861 Truth Social posts and reposts in May.

He often launches 50-post sprees focused on everything from Barack Obama to White House expansion plans.

His May 31 posting spree included 50-plus posts that touched on Barack Obama and the White House expansion and more.

On one April night, he shared 18 posts between midnight and 2:45 a.m, targeting his critics.

Trump also shared some unusual images during those hours. One showed him riding horseback with George Washington. Others featured Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with plans for his ballroom and Reflecting Pool project.

Trump has unleashed a series of posts attacking Democrats over criticism surrounding his annual physical and the war in Iran.

Along the way, he introduced a new nickname for liberals — “Dumocrats” — while continuing to boast about acing his fourth physical in months.

The almost 80-year-old had a physical at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center on May 26.

“The results of my Physical Examination, taken at Walter Reed Military Medical Center, and just released, were extremely good,” he wrote later on Truth Social at 9:35 p.m.

“Unlike other U.S. Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered ‘extreme intelligence.’ Are the Dumocrats really surprised?” he continued.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on May 31, Trump unleashed another social media tirade, targeting Democrats and “unpatriotic” Republicans while defending his approach to Iran.

He also rolled out a new nickname for liberals — “Dumocrats” — and resumed boasting about his recent physical at Walter Reed.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wade issued a statement about Trump’s wild posts.

Yet her words sounded as if they had been handwritten by the POTUS himself.

“Truth Social has never been hotter, and it’s because President Trump offers his unfiltered and direct thoughts to the American people, without the biased media taking him out of context,” said Wade.

“The American people have never had a president as transparent as President Trump, who shares his thoughts with them in real time on all the important issues of the day,” it continued.

She described Trump as a “one-of-a-kind leader … better than any of his predecessors.”

Social media users took notice, wondering if the 79-year-old’s rumored dementia was due to his age and staying up late.

“He doesn’t remember posting that the first, or second time,” a second person . “Every morning he wakes up and is surprised to find out someone started a war with Iran.”

Another said, “If you check his social media he reposts the same posts very regularly. This is because he is actually not writing them and accidentally reposts them, not realizing he did it 10 minutes earlier because his brain is mush.”

Other online readers noted their dislike of the White House’s latest explanation to excuse Trump’s behavior. “

“You mean the weird AI photos Donald posts and horrible grift ads on Truth Social?” said one person. Another person joked, “The mostly likely bonkers explanation is that he’s bonkers.”

Some believe even his MAGA supporters are fed up with his meltdown tactics to enrage others.

“Even his most hardcore supporters have said since 2016 that they wish he would lay off of social media,” said one person.

🚨 President Trump just shared this stunning image on Truth Social:



The Lincoln Memorial and Reflecting Pool glowing in deep American flag blue.



Trump is having the Reflecting Pool thoroughly cleaned, repaired, and restored so it will once again be a true thing of beauty —… pic.twitter.com/5H2hj9Yjwd — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 28, 2026

Another said, “I think…that someone is posting this stuff while Trump, missing in action for 6 days, languishes in bed after whatever infusions are given him. Let’s have a look at those hands when he comes up for air…..”

In another unusual post, Trump shared an AI video showing himself at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

This latest renovation project has become all he talks about, despite pushback from D.C. locals who say he’s destroying history.

Trump claimed his cognitive exam proved he has “extreme intelligence.”

But the 30-question Montreal Cognitive Assessment screens for cognitive impairment and early dementia. It does not measure intelligence.