‘Hahahaha’: Trump Tried to Redefine the Word ‘Dumb’—But Newsom’s Savage Follow-Up Left a Different Word Stealing the Spotlight

President Donald Trump often comes across like a kindergartener eager to show off a new discovery from his latest briefing.

The MAGA firebrand has a habit of treating common words and ideas as groundbreaking revelations, often stumbling over terms that have been around for generations.

Apparently, Trump just learned about an insult that has followed him for much of his public life.

Trump got insulted about his intelligenice online after Cali. Gov. Gavin Newsom spotlighted his Spelling Bee moment. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The president’s attempt at blasting his political rivals fell flat while giving an embarrassing interview response.

Trump, 79, recently sat down with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, 43, on Fox News.

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During the televised conversation, the president tried to explain his latest “Dumocrats” jab that he has adopted.

“I take the ‘b’ off because most people don’t know that dumb ends with a ‘b,’ but most people don’t know,” Trump told Lara, 43, who giggled at her father-in-law’s remarks.

He continued, “And all I do is switch the ‘e’ with a ‘u’ and you have a ‘Dumocrat.’ And I came up with that from watching [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries, because he’s a dumb person.”

After his stint on reality television, Trump rose to prominence in the Republican Party in the mid-2010s. He became famous for hurling disparaging nicknames at his opponents in both parties.

His infamous takedowns have included Hillary “Crooked Hillary” Clinton, Senator Ted “Lyin’ Ted” Cruz, and Democratic Senator Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren and “Sleepy Joe” Biden.

However, Trump admitted his ‘Dumocrat’ label does not land the same way as his previous taunts.

“I think it works. I don’t know if it’s going to be as good as Pocahontas,” said Trump.

One major Democratic figure didn’t let the remark slide, firing back with a savage response that flipped the reaction online.

Idiot ends with a T but most people don’t know that.



(The “T” stands for Trump) https://t.co/uhz5yXjaWD — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 31, 2026

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s social media team fired back with a scathing response.

“Idiot ends with a T, but most people don’t know that. (The ‘T’ stands for Trump),” read a post from the Governor Newsom Press Office on X.

Other X users piled on Trump for his ‘Dumocrat’ insult. One mocking tweet read, “Man, he’s legitimately proud of knowing how to spell that word.”

“You can tell he definitely just learned this. Does he think the average person is as dumb as he is?” a second commenter wondered. Another said, “WTF, kids learn the word dumb in 4th grade.”

“Hahahaha,” wrote many who couldn’t believe Trump thought he was teaching the public something.

Another poster exclaimed, “Everyone knows ‘dumb’ ends with a ‘B’ except you dumba–” Similarly, someone else noted, “This is why he thinks he’s a genius. He learns very basic things that everyone knows and thinks he’s the only one who knows them

Another detractor tweeted, “And he sure wears dumb well.”

Despite the backlash, Trump doubled down on his new favorite put-down for Democrats with a middle-of-the-night Truth Social post.

Around 1 am ET, he wrote, “Has anyone ever seen a happy Dumocrat???”

Trump couldn’t even stop attacking his political rivals while honoring fallen service members.

His Memorial Day message on May 25 opened with a jab at Democrats, ignoring the unity and patriotism typically associated with the holiday.

That same week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio accidentally slighted his boss with the same word.

🚨🇮🇳🇺🇸 India calls out America over Trump’s past comments referring to India as a “hellhole.”



During Marco Rubio’s visit to New Delhi, he was directly confronted.



Rubio replied: “Every country in the world has stupid people who say dumb things.”



Power moves.



Source: NDTV/… pic.twitter.com/bNa3a5weRI — Steven J. Latham (@StevenJLatham1) May 25, 2026

“Happy Memorial Day to all, including the Dumocrats, who disrespect our Military and all of the tremendous success that it has had over the last year. God Bless those that have made the ultimate sacrifice. I love you all!” Trump expressed on Truth Social.

During a trip to India last month Rubio, 55, was directly asked by about “racist comments coming from the U.S.”

He pretended not to comprehend that the question was related to Trump, calling India a “hellhole” on social media.

“Look, I’m sure that there are people that have made comments online and other places because every country in the world has stupid people. I’m sure there’s stupid people here,” Rubio said, inadvertently calling Trump stupid.

“There are stupid people in the United States that make dumb comments all the time,” he continued. “I don’t know what else to tell you other than the United States is a very welcoming country.”

As president, Trump is often cordial with allies and loyalists. But he rarely extends the same courtesy to critics, often resorting to insults and playground-style nicknames like “Dumocrat.”