‘He’s All Jacked Up’: Trump Returns with a Health Update After a Week Off Camera as Fans Zoom In on One Detail They Can’t Ignore

Donald Trump falls asleep on the job, slurs his words, and mimes the unthinkable in front of large crowds, but none of those odd behaviors are a cause for concern.

To his administration and medical team, Trump’s actions are every bit presidential. It’s that kind of blind support that empowers the billionaire to confidently babble about his health stats.

Trump, 79, is the oldest person to take the presidential oath. He boasts that frequent trips to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center certify his greatness.

Trump tried to brag about his ‘perfect health’ then dropped a bombshell about his frequent physicals. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk /Anadolu via Getty Images)

A May 26 appointment marked his fourth time undergoing a battery of assessments since returning to office in January 2025. Skeptics, observing swelling in his ankles, never-healing bruises on his hands, and other oddities, doubt that the monitoring is routine.

Trump says otherwise on the “Pod Force with Miranda Devine,” claiming “He said I’m very healthy.”

‘Thought He Was 220 Pounds and 6’3’’?’: Trump Finally Admits He’s Overweight and Should Get Help After Years of Doctors Saying He’s in ‘Great’ Shape



‘Yikes’: Trump’s New Height and Weight Results Spark Frenzy After Critics Zoom In on a Strange Pattern — and the Doctor’s Note Buried in Plain Sight

The podcast episode premiered on June 3 amid his week-long withdrawal from public view.

He continued, “I do physicals because I just want — I think I have an obligation to do them, but I just came out with very, very good results. And I took a test, a cognitive test, and I got 100 percent on it. I got, as the expression goes, I aced it, and the doctors tell me it’s very, very few people can ace that. It’s actually a tough test.”

Trump reiterated that half of the test is easy, then the questions become increasingly difficult. When pressed to confirm if the exam is gauging his memory or other abilities, Trump shifted his glance from Devine and uttered, “I have a great memory. I have a good, look, so far, so good. I hope I’m gonna keep it that way.”

A critic on IG Threads remarked, “It’s not designed to be a tough test…if you aren’t in cognitive decline. Eek.” Another person said, “He is too dumb to be embarrassed.”

A third user wondered, “When was this interview done??? Since he hasn’t been seen for over a week?”

Results of the “preventative evaluation” were released by White House physician Capt. Sean P. Barbabella three days after the medical visit.

Barbabella wrote, “President Trump remains in excellent health… cognitive and physical performance are excellent. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”

A red flag was his weight fluctuating from 224 pounds in April 2025 to 238 pounds. His height is listed as 6 feet 3.

Several people suspect his team is gaslighting voters into doubting what they see — a larger-framed man — and into accepting their narrative about his health.

The video-recorded interview with Devine intensified that scrutiny. Viewers zoomed in on his face, noticing an unusual change in his appearance.

Reactions range from “He’s got foundation under his right eyebrow, clearly, and also around the outside of his swollen eye. See it?” to “Maybe Melania finally had enough & punched the loser” and “Look at the size of his pupils. He’s all jacked up.”

Comments like “Wonder if his kidneys are failing?” and “He had another stroke” echoed previous suspicions of Trump’s decline.

Videos of Trump dragging and tapping his left leg while walking are perceived as proof of a bigger issue.

The White House and Trump have denied theories that he suffered a stroke or any other health calamity.

His health has faced renewed scrutiny throughout his second term, particularly after revealing his chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition that affects blood flow in the legs.

Officials have repeatedly emphasized that the president remains in good health and continues to carry out his duties without restrictions. But each appearance in person or on television tells otherwise.

