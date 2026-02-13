‘Shit Never Happened’: Trump Posts Late-Night Message Thinking It’s Genius — Quickly Becomes the Joke When It’s Clear He Had No Idea What It Meant

Late-night posting fits into a pattern that reveals more about than just sleeplessness.

The president has built a reputation for sharing edited clips and questionable stories on social media, but his latest repost struck such a nerve that people quickly zeroed in on it.

Trump, 79, clocked in bright and early this week to endorse a warning about pestering the elderly on Truth Social. On Feb. 11, he uploaded a screenshot of an X user’s tweet of Pastor Chuck Swindoll’s humorous reminder “not to mess with old people.”

The video shows the religious leader in the pulpit recounting to his congregation how an irate young lady learned a hard lesson about patience and revenge.

The story he shared — which Swindoll received from a friend — was about an 83-year-old man who was in a McDonald’s drive-thru line when a female patron behind him became enraged at how slowly he was placing his order.

She “leaned on her horn and started mouthing some ugly things,” according to the Pastor’s tale. The man responded by paying for the lady’s meal, prompting thank yous and kind waves from her. The catch, however, is that the old man was not paying it forward; instead, at the pickup window, he showed both receipts and accepted his and the other customer’s food.

The lesson ended with the senior citizen trickster writing, “Now, she has to go back to the end of the queue and start all over again. Don’t blow your horn at old people; we’ve been around for a long time.”

The original tweet that crossed Trump’s timeline included this caption: “Don’t honk your horn at me. I have extra money to spend and nowhere I need to be! This is absolutely something I would do. ~however, I would give the extra foot to someone who needed it.”

The U.S. leader did not add any commentary; still, his post garnered more than 2,290 ReTruths and over 7,970 likes and reactions on other social platforms. But instead of praise, many viewers mocked the share, saying Trump seemed to think he’d made a clever point when, in reality, the message went straight over his head and boomeranged back on him.

On X, a user commented, “Also, it is funny Trump [is] posting a video about how rudeness can turn around on you when Trump is one of the instantly rudest people on the fucking planet. Trump would be the lady beeping at the old man for not going fast enough, but Trump‘s not smart enough to understand that part.”

Another person said, “For one thing, that type of Karen would honk it anyone. She wasn’t considering his age. I think Trump is going to put in new laws for the elderly because he’s elderly! It always will be about him.”

Meanwhile, another said, “Dementia plus AI Slop is not good.” Someone else picked up on Trump’s subtle admission and wrote, “So he knows he’s elderly.” A fourth reaction states, “I’ll take shit that never happened for $200 Ken.”

The overarching theme of getting even was also noted by an individual who , “It was the cruelty of the story he likes.” Many joined in calling Trump a “moron” and a clown and sharing laughing emojis.

Trump gets some help closing his umbrella while boarding Air Force One pic.twitter.com/MriLf4TWka — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2025

Another concluded, “Anything that has ‘McDonald’s’ in it, he finds ‘riveting.’ Add ‘petty revenge’ and he’s over the moon.”

Some would say Trump has been showing his age more recently, pointing to his unsteady walks on tarmacs, his bizarre interruptions during briefings, or his tendency to throw out insults at reporters and other world leaders about their looks or wives, while his orange complexion still struggles with basic tasks like opening an umbrella at 79.

These reasons and more are why the public insists he step down as president, as Joe Biden did amid scrutiny over his age and health. But Trump says there might be only one way he would ever come down from his presidential pulpit.

“I look at Pam. I would never say she’s beautiful, because that’s gonna be the end of my political career,” he stated last August during a briefing. In another bizarre moment, he hurled an age joke at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, noting how the Democratic leader “looks like he’s aged 100 years.”