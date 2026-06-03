‘What Happened to All of Them?’: Trump’s Own Top Officials Once Warned the Country He Was Dangerous, Incompetent, and Unfit for Power — Then They Took the Job and Their Stunning Reversal Is Going Viral

Donald Trump demands loyalty — from his Cabinet members and his family. But the team’s latest viral moment might strike a nerve.

One clip reminded Americans that even some of Trump’s closest allies in the White House were once his fiercest critics.

Today, many of those same people hold powerful positions in Washington.

A viral video captures Trump’s Cabinet members revealing their true feelings about the president before many of them later joined his administration. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Interview footage, campaign speeches, and television appearances have resurfaced, showing several of Trump’s present-day Cabinet members boldly criticizing him.

The nearly three-minute montage highlighted Trump loyalists who once openly criticized his character, judgment, ability to serve and fitness for office.

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The embarrassing clips exploded after a TikToker posted a compilation video showing years of anti-Trump remarks.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio supplied several of the video’s strongest moments. During the 2016 Republican primary, Rubio launched some of the party’s toughest attacks against Trump.

“There is no way we’re going to allow a con-artist to take over the conservative movement, and Donald Trump is a con artist,” he once said.

At the time, Rubio warned Americans about Trump’s temperament, stating, “We cannot hand the nuclear codes of the United States to an erratic individual.”

Now Rubio serves as Trump’s top diplomat and backs the POTUS up consistently, despite being teased for being his lapdog.

Then there’s Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental attorney whom Trump announced as the Health and Human Services Secretary in 2025.

Five years earlier, in a January 2020 interview with Yahoo Finance, Kennedy questioned why voters embraced Trump, saying, “He’s a bully.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also appeared in the video. Before becoming Pentagon chief, Hegseth was a Fox News commentator.

During the 2016 Republican primary, he described Trump as a “man of very little substance.”

“This is a guy who said that John McCain is not a war hero, yet he sought five military deferments,” Hegseth said a decade ago.

This needs to be played everywhere 24/7 pic.twitter.com/oR00fgJzj3 — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) May 31, 2026

Hegseth later said, “There’s nothing in our Constitution that gives you the power to go to war without the express consent of Congress.”

Today, Hegseth oversees the military, a job critics once argued he was less qualified for than his weekend Fox News hosting duties.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also appeared in the clip. During her 2019 presidential campaign, she called Trump “unfit to serve as our commander in chief.”

Years later, she joined his administration, only to be ostracized before announcing her resignation, which takes effect at the end of this month.

The biggest shock might be from Vice President J.D. Vance, who openly opposed Trump before entering politics.

During a 2016 interview with Charlie Rose, he made his position clear: “I’m a Never Trump guy. I never liked him.”

In one message during Vance’s 2022 Senate campaign, he said, “Trump’s a really bad candidate and, frankly, I think a really bad person.”

Today, Vance sits a heartbeat away, regularly defending Trump on television and social media.

The montage also referenced Sen. Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican, who does not work for Trump but remains one of his closest allies in Congress.

In one clip, Graham can be heard calling the president a “bigot” among other things, years before his position flipped 180 degrees to total loyalty to Trump.

The TikTok montage sparked fierce reactions once it reached X.

“Honestly, is this for real?” one person wondered, while another said, “Wow just wow.”

The obvious switch of people blasting their disdain for Trump to defending his actions daily was almost unbelievable.

“I really need to know what happened. Why the mass switch from disdain to unwavering support?” one user asked.

Another wrote, “WTH happened to all of them? They did a complete 180.”

SMH — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) June 2, 2026

Others believed the answer involved power: “They have a spine, until they gain $$$ and power….then they join the cult…..”

A final user questioned Trump’s loyalty standard, saying, ” Wow! How were they converted? What does he have over them?

Supporters argue the comments are ancient history.

They say these officials changed their minds after watching Trump govern. Critics see political convenience. They point to power, influence, and ambition.

Whatever the explanation, the viral video exposed an awkward truth. Several of Trump’s closest allies once called him a bully, a con artist, a toxic person, and even America’s Hitler. Today, they help run his administration.