‘Yikes’: Trump Completely Lost It Over Obama Again — This Time He Got His Attention, and Fans Say Obama’s Team’s Comeback Was the Ultimate Power Move

President Donald Trump has spent much of his second term revisiting old grudges.

At the top of that list sits former President Barack Obama.

So when Trump launched another broadside against the Obama Presidential Center, many expected a full-on political brawl.

Instead, Obama’s team delivered something that critics are now calling the ultimate power move.

Barack Obama’s team answered Donald Trump’s latest attack with a polite invitation that critics say exposed the current president’s long-running obsession with his predecessor. (Photos: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images )

Trump has repeatedly targeted the $850 million Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, calling it a “disaster.”

So what does Obama do after years of living rent-free in Trump’s head?

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He sends the president a special invitation to attend — a polite gesture with just enough shade to make it memorable.

Trump slammed the project’s budget and blamed its challenges on diversity initiatives.

In February 2026, he posted on Truth Social, “Illinois is spending hundreds of millions of dollars in trying to BAIL OUT Obama’s badly delayed, and tremendously over budget, ‘Library.’ The neighborhood is ANGRY AS HELL. It is a total disaster!”

On May 30, he shared a doctored image showing a giant trash can sitting in an empty parking lot.

Beneath the caption read, “The Obama Presidential Library,” taking yet another swipe at another president’s legacy, which ricocheted across social media.

President Trump is on an absolute roll today with his Truth Social posts! 🔥



Latest one: “The Obama Presidential Library” — with a giant trash can topped with a black bag. 😂



(Original image credit: @TheRicanMemes)



Trump keeps serving up the truth with perfect visuals. After… pic.twitter.com/9PdABnUVes — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 30, 2026

Obama Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett hit back, advising the public to make their own decision despite Trump’s warnings.

“Judge for yourself,” Jarrett told reporters, according to USA Today, at the June 3 preview. “If (Trump) would like to come and visit it himself, we would welcome him and give him a tour.”

But there’s one thing that might block his appearance.

Obama’s center opens June 19, with tickets reportedly sold out through August.

Meanwhile, Trump’s own presidential library plans remain largely undefined — a contrast that did not go unnoticed.

Trump just posted this on Truth Social. pic.twitter.com/w0PExPBnCq — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 31, 2026

The invitation comes just as another controversy exploded around Trump’s escalating fixation with Obama.

In recent months, Trump has picked up the trolling of the former president’s family over the presidential center, foreign policy, and intelligence agencies.

One of his most condemned social media posts depicts Barack and Michelle Obama as apes during Black History Month.

The backlash forced the White House into damage-control mode before the post was quietly removed hours later.

But Trump wasn’t alone in the obsession.

Fox News host Jesse Watters mocked the Obama Presidential Center before claiming Trump’s planned monument would “make Obama jealous.”

Watters called the center “Obamaland” and compared the structure to a “Klingon prison.”

For many viewers, the slip revealed the real issue — not architecture, not budgets, not construction timelines. insecurity.

The clip circulated rapidly online, with observers arguing that Watters had accidentally admitted what MAGA supporters rarely say out loud: Obama still occupies enormous space in their imagination.

Trump’s latest social media spiral only fueled that perception.

He fired off more than 50 Truth Social posts. Instead of addressing growing controversies, including criticism of Freedom 250 and his removal at the Kennedy Center, he targeted Obama again.

Social media users noticed immediately.

“Trump can’t stand that the country loved Obama and hates him,” one person posted on X. Another wrote, “Quite beautiful. Trump won’t even have a library.” “Trump knows trash first-hand. It’s consistently in his mirror,” another user tweeted.

“He wants a freaking giant 47 story hotel as his library. He gets no right to criticize anything as trash,” another commenter quipped.

The irony didn’t fall on deaf ears, as many suspect Trump is building his own library in Miami to spite Obama’s.

“Trump is green with envy,” claimed many, while others suggested he’s obsessed with Obama.” Another person blasted, “Brainwashed MAGAts praising the behavior of an [almost] 80 year old man-child… YIKES.”

One person joked, “I can only imagine Trump’s will be full of accusations without evidence and whine served.”

Teasing Trump directly, another commentator said, “I bet that more will attend that opening than will attend any of the Freedom 250 events in DC.”

This back-and-forth between the two dates back more than 15 years.

The gag embarrassed the former real estate mogul. He never seemed to recover from that moment. Even now, years after Obama left office, he remains one of Trump’s honorable mentions during speeches, interviews, and social media posts.

Trump not only picks on 44’s policies but even mocked his gait.

Obama famously roasted Trump at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner after years of birther attacks.

Critics say Trump never got over it, even years after Obama left office. More than a decade later, the first Black president remains a frequent target of Trump’s speeches and social media posts.

That history made Jarrett’s response even more pointed. Instead of firing back, she simply invited Trump to visit the center himself.

Obama’s team is quietly preparing to open a nearly sold-out, almost billion-dollar institution.

And they left the door open — just in case Trump wants to come take a look.