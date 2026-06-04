‘You’ve Got to Be Kidding’: Trump Was Glowing Over Reflecting Pool Reveal —Then Came the Filthy Secret Money Shuffle He Thought Nobody Would Ever Find

President Donald Trump has always been known for his gluttony, whether it be his penchant for two-fisting sandwiches from Mickey D’s or his over-the-top renovations underway in Washington, D.C.

The POTUS has already begun work on a $400 million 90,000-square-foot grand ballroom for the White House that he claims will come in under budget.

But one move has folks calling Trump “the Clown in Chief.”

President Donald Trump’s renovations in Washington are getting costly as he diverts funds from the National Park Service. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump also touted renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, saying the project would make it “waterproof.”

The price tag has since ballooned to $13.1 million from an initial estimate of $1.8 million.

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Following his Wednesday announcement about the pool’s near-completion, a new discovery he thought would stay buried.

Trump’s administration is currently under scrutiny for reportedly pulling $90 million from national parks, including Yellowstone and Yosemite.

The money is expected to help fund a supersized Fourth of July fireworks show and upgrades to Washington landmarks. That includes work on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool ahead of America’s 250th birthday celebration.

Some $76 million of the funds were also diverted for Trump’s project to repair the city’s water fountains, including the Reflecting Pool.

An Interior Department spokesperson’s statement about the funds echoed the verbiage on Trump’s social media feed.

“While other administrations have let the city fall into decay, President Trump has made Washington, D.C. Safe and Beautiful again,” Katie Martin said. “And we should all be grateful.”

Trump: I just had this done. *holds up chart comparing reflecting pool to buildings* pic.twitter.com/9T15bn6VxA — Acyn (@Acyn) June 3, 2026

Reactions to the news did not go well for the president after the news about the unexpected price tag spread on social media.

“You’ve got to be kiddin me,” said one outraged person on Facebook.

“This is theft and illegal misappropriation of funds,” noted one X user. “This Great American State Fair has been turned into a campaign party rally and the Republican National Committee should pay the $90 million dollar cost not NPS!!”

Many said, “he’s not diverting. He’s stealing.”

Others took the criticism even further, using the controversy as another opportunity to vent their frustration with the president.

“Again! Consider the Clown in Chief. Would you expect anything less? He is trying to take down not only the US but to destroy the entire world,” wrote a second person.

The harsh reactions continued to pile up as more people weighed in on Trump’s “disgraceful“ funding controversy.

“We can’t pay for park rangers to keep our national parks safe because he wants the reflecting pool to look like a kiddie pool. Where is Congress?” demanded one American.

Another joked about his failed promises, saying, “I thought Trump was supposed to be saving us money.”

The Trump administration is diverting National Park funding to pay for a multimillion dollar fireworks show and to paint the Reflecting Pool blue. pic.twitter.com/1rstYHZm1Z — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 3, 2026

The greedy president is also building a huge cage and stadium for a UFC fight on the White House lawn for his 80th birthday on June 14.

The UFC Freedom 250 is estimated to cost $60 million, which the UFC reportedly is paying.

The president reportedly also allocated $716,000 of the park funds to build a base for a statue of slave owner and Founding Father Caesar Rodney in Washington’s Freedom Plaza. Happy Fourth of July from Donald J. Trump.