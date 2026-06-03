‘Definitely Having a Breakdown’: Trump’s Obsession With Himself Hits a Sickening New Low — Then Eagle-Eyed Fans Rip Apart the Explosive Detail He Hoped You would Notice

President Donald Trump may be the most conceited individual on planet Earth, and he will always show it.

His constant need for praise often results in despicable acts that leave most folks reaching for the garbage pail.

After claiming credit for everything from starting a war to the Kennedy Center rebrand, Trump’s latest fixation is disturbing.

Donald Trump’s hubris prompts online chatter over his latest post. (Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

So disturbing that some of his critics are openly wondering what’s really going on at the White House.

Trump now has his sights set on an even bigger tribute to himself: The Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

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The huge stone sculpture that depicts the likenesses of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

Mount Rushmore was built on land the U.S. took from the Lakota Sioux in South Dakota’s Black Hills after forcing the tribe onto reservations in the 1800s.

Construction began in 1927. Crews carved four presidents into the sacred mountain before completing the monument in 1941.

For years, Trump has talked about joining the men. In 2018, he told then-Gov. Kristi Noem he wanted his face on Mount Rushmore.

On May 30, he shared an AI-generated image on Truth Social showing his face carved beside Abraham Lincoln.

Reactions to the image did not go well for the petty president after the photo made the rounds on social media.

People roasted Trump for his hubris and obsession with himself with hilarious responses.

“This is like putting Christmas lights on a dumpster,” wrote one user.

Another noted, “In his warped ego dreams. Thank God it can and will never happen for myraid of issues that will prevent it.”

One user on X brought up Trump slapping his name on the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, which was built to honor the slain 35th president after he was assassinated in 1963.

The center was built as a living memorial to Kennedy, but Trump ousted its board, replaced members with allies, and the board voted last year to add his name to the institution — a decision that was recently reversed by a federal judge.

On JFK’s 109th birthday, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ordered that Trump’s name be removed from the living memorial. Some say the news nearly tore him apart.

The X user joked, “When he found out they were going pull his name off of that building, it broke his feeble brain.”

Two others agreed, “He is definitely having a breakdown” and “he’s spiraling.”

Other users zoomed in for a closer look at Trump making himself the fifth wheel.

“No Lakota wants to see their sacred mountain defaced further with his face I bet,” added one person.

A closer look at Jefferson’s face, and one individual said, “I got a question… Is that Jeffrey Epstein’s face next to his?” Another confirmed, “The guy on the far left looks like Epstein.”

Trump and Jeffrey Epstein’s well-documented friendship spanned nearly two decades.

The two have partied at Mar-a-Lago and attended Victoria’s Secret events together. Trump once called Epstein a “terrific guy” who liked beautiful women.

The Epstein files have repeatedly overshadowed Trump’s presidency, with even some supporters saying his administration mishandled their release under Pam Bondi.

Things got messier in April when Melania made a surprise White House appearance to distance herself. The first lady claimed, “I never been friends with Epstein” and “I am not Epstein’s victim.”

“The lies linking me to the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” she said, before walking out without taking a single question.

Melania later added, “Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at a New York City party in 1998.”



he's too fucking fat to be on Mt. Rushmore pic.twitter.com/m4N8JUqr0V — TheTruthHurts (@Maga_sucks72) May 30, 2026

Trump is planning a celebration for America’s 250th birthday, as well as his 80th birthday, with several events at the White House, including a UFC fight.

In addition, the president is selling merchandise to line his pockets, such as “USA 250 Anniversary” hats, as well as hats featuring Mount Rushmore, a bald eagle, and an American flag for $55.

The hats that Trump handed out at his Cabinet meeting actually go crazy. I need 10 of these. pic.twitter.com/tU19pLeQTJ — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) May 27, 2026

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna introduced a bill to have Trump’s image engraved into the mountainside. But the Florida Republican’s 2025 effort went nowhere.

Even so, the idea often resurfaces when Trump or his allies hint at expanding his legacy beyond the White House, a visual not many want to see.









