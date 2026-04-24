‘Pathetic’: Trump’s Bizarre Claim About MLK Triggers Outrage as Eagle-Eyed Fans Dig Up a Humiliating Photo He Clearly Hoped Was Forgotten

Donald Trump often turns routine press conferences into chaotic debates about his history, legacy, and die-hard supporters.

Since Barack Obama publicly teased him, critics have piled on with jokes about his “weird” obsessions, unlike other presidents.

Trump loves to compare himself to other politicians. He also fixates on Nobel Peace Prize winners—and this time it’s the former Chicago lawyer.

Trump’s April 2026 claim that his crowd rivaled Dr. King’s reignited frustration over his long-running fixation on crowd size. (Photo by Annabelle GORDON / AFP via Getty Images)

‘OMG’: Trump Shows Off His Sharpie Signature — Then Fans Catch Something Off About How He Spells His Own Name

During his April 23 press conference, while outlining renovation efforts in Washington, D.C., Trump pivoted to the Lincoln Memorial. It now has a “beautiful reflecting pond or lake.”

“They call it a pool, lake, and pond. It’s different, but the word reflecting is a good term. It was built in 1922, and it was built out of granite and various stones on the bottom. And that it never looked great,” he stated.

Trump then revisited an old claim before dropping an even more unbelievable claim about a civil rights leader.

The POTUS insisted the crowd at his July 4, 2019, “Salute to America” celebration matched — and even surpassed — the audience that gathered to hear King deliver his “I Have a Dream” speech on August 28, 1963.

“You all know it well, that’s where Martin Luther King gave his great speech, and he had a million people, and I had the same exact crowd — maybe a little bit more — but they said I had 25,000 people,” he said. He argued that photographs showed his turnout was larger.

“On July 4th, I have pictures of Martin Luther King’s crowd; my crowd’s the exact same, everything,” Trump claimed. “But it was a 70-year difference — the exact same crowd — but I actually had four people. But that’s OK.”

The reaction online was immediate and intense, with many users expressing frustration about the repeated comparison.

“I hate him. Brag brag brag,” one person wrote, capturing the tone that spread quickly across comment sections. Leaning into Obama, one person reminded him, “And Obama’s inauguration crowd was twice size of Trump’s.

Another commenter looked ahead, said, “Wait until he sees the crowd in Chicago when Former President Obama opens up his library. Lol.”

Dozens went on to humiliate Trump with one bombshell photo: It was a side-by-side of his crowd next to MLK’s. And the difference was hard to ignore.

A fourth person noted, “He cannot accept the fact that two black men had a larger crowd than he did! Obsessed. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s speech was in 1963; 63 years ago!! President Obama’s speech was 17 years ago. It is driving him crazy. They are living rent free in his head!”

A third voice framed the moment politically, writing, “No this is your crowd ‘No Kings’. An estimated 8 million against you.”

Others questioned the point of the remark, with some calling him a “babbling idiot.” Critics also mocked him as a whining toddler and accused him of exaggerating crowd size with his signature marker.

“He probably filled in the gaps with his sharpie to make it look like a million …what a pathetic excuse for a man.”

This was not the first time Trump connected his events to King’s historic gathering.

In August 2024, during a Mar-a-Lago news conference, Trump claimed his January 6, 2021 rally crowd near the Ellipse rivaled Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington. According to the New York Times, estimates tell a different story — King drew 250,000 people; Trump drew 53,000.

Crowd size has also been a recurring theme, especially when he was on the campaign trail.

During the September 10, 2024, presidential debate, Vice President Kamala Harris teased Trump about attendance at his rallies. He suggested that some people left early out of exhaustion or boredom.

Trump responded immediately, insisting that his gatherings are the largest in political history and his supporters are die-hard. The exchange added another chapter to an ongoing rivalry centered on turnout and enthusiasm.

When it comes down to using Dr. King as a measuring stick, one person never misses a chance to publicly defend his legacy.

The civil rights leader’s daughter, Bernice King, urged Trump to stop invoking the legacy of her father after repeated references to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other comparisons.

“President Trump’s claim that the 1964 Civil Rights Act caused harm to white people is a false narrative that distorts history and obscures reality,” she tweeted, before listing a roll call of heroes who fought to truly make America great.

Surely, those people to busy to be obsessed with crowd size like Trump.