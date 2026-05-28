‘That’s Bad Luck’: Trump’s Carefully Staged Photo Op Starts Falling Apart After Eagle-Eyed Viewers Catch One Shameless Detail Sitting Across the Table

Donald Trump has spent years turning his presidency into a business opportunity.

Critics have accused Trump and his inner circle of using the White House as a marketing machine targeting loyal supporters.

Donald Trump takes a nap as the White House Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy praised him in a glowing tribute. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)



Branded Bibles, gold sneakers, cryptocurrency ventures, and NFTs — he finds ways to attach his name to anything that generates attention and profit.



Now viewers say his latest Cabinet meeting may have been the most shameless example yet.

During talks at the White House, cameras caught Trump sitting beside a carefully staged display of “USA 250 Anniversary” merchandise that instantly sent social media into a frenzy.

The controversy erupted on Wednesday, May 27, after Trump gathered senior officials inside the White House Cabinet Room to discuss the ongoing Iran conflict, now entering its 12th week.

But instead of focusing on foreign policy or military strategy, many viewers became distracted by what was sitting directly across the table from Trump and his team.

Positioned in plain sight were stacks of new “USA 250 Anniversary” hats tied to America’s upcoming 250th birthday celebration in July.

The hats featured Mount Rushmore, a bald eagle, and an American flag.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was even photographed seated beside a signed version as television cameras rolled.

Fans even noticed the hats were all purposely flipped toward the cameras instead of facing the people seated at the table, making the setup look more staged.

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The hats are sold through the Trump Store website, which operates under the Trump Organization.

The caps retail for about $55 and come in red, white, and blue versions. The same online shop also sells Trump-branded necklaces, sweaters, mugs, and even an “age reversal kit” listed for $125.

The hats that Trump handed out at his Cabinet meeting actually go crazy. I need 10 of these. pic.twitter.com/tU19pLeQTJ — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) May 27, 2026

For critics, the visual was hard to ignore.

”That’s bad luck to sit your hat on the table.”

“Notice how each hat is signed by TRUMP ?? Who signs stuff for their own staff without them asking ??? He does think he’s a KING.”

“The billionaire president turned his latest Cabinet meeting into a merchandising opportunity to line his pockets,” one person wrote.

Another added, “From the Whyte Trash Collection.”

A third user posted, “Look at those faces. Every single one of them is doing the mental math on whether they have to actually wear it or if just placing it on the table counts as enough loyalty to keep their job,” after spotting pensive faces on each cabinet member’s face.

President Trump kicks off 12th Cabinet meeting. There’s new merch. Each cabinet member has one of these hats and a challenge coin pic.twitter.com/a5wq0WKW9t — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) May 27, 2026

“Shocked that Trump’s head is not on the Mount Rushmore Image,” another person joked.

Someone else wrote, “I guess it would’ve been premature to put him on Mt. Rushmore design but we all know that’s where we are heading.”

“Why does everything they produce so ugly and always on a hat?” another viewer added.

Critics say the moment fits a much larger pattern.

According to watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, the Trump Store launched more than 600 new products during the first 14 months of Trump’s second term.

The merch controversy also comes as Trump and his family continue facing scrutiny over multiple money-making ventures connected to his political image.

In October 2025, Trump drew attention after appearing in public wearing a hat reading “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING.” The slogan later became official merchandise sold online and was even handed out inside the Oval Office during a press event that quickly spiraled into another conversation about Trump promoting products while serving as president.

Most recently, the controversy is about Trump Mobile.

The Trump family’s cellphone company suffered major embarrassment after online investigators claimed a security flaw exposed personal information tied to thousands of customers who pre-ordered Trump-branded phones. Tech influencer Coffeezilla publicly warned supporters not to purchase devices until security concerns were addressed.

At the same time, social media users recently exploded over alleged “Trump 2028” merchandise spotted in Melania Trump’s documentary project. Critics argued the products fueled concerns that Trump was once again testing political boundaries while profiting from the attention surrounding a possible third-term fantasy.

Still, Trump supporters insist the outrage is overblown. They argue Trump is simply capitalizing on massive demand from loyal fans who want memorabilia connected to his political movement.

Vice President JD Vance recently defended Trump after reporters questioned whether the president was using the Oval Office to enrich himself.

“The president doesn’t sit in the Oval Office trading stocks,” Vance said while pushing back against accusations of corruption.

But for critics watching Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, the image said everything they needed to know. While world affairs were being discussed inside one of the most powerful rooms in government, many viewers could not stop staring at what looked less like official state business and more like another Trump product launch.