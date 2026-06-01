‘This Is Sick’: Trump Gives Federal Employees Special Number to Ask Him Questions But Forced Them to Call Him This Name Instead

Donald Trump has a new scheme to counter dwindling approval ratings, and all anyone has to do is push “send” on a smartphone message.

The president’s team works nonstop to combat unflattering reports from “fake news” outlets, but their best has not been good enough.

President Donald Trump’s bizarre request to keep in contact with employees as the public calling it a “sick” ego-boosting tactic.(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Legacy television networks, news platforms, and publications control the narrative, leaving Trump’s administration on defense.

As a result, the 79-year-old and his communications teams are regularly forced to broadcast on Truth Social.

His platform shares posts bragging about Trump’s achievements and showering his legacy with claims he is the most adored president.

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He boasted that very message in response to artists backing out of “The Great American State Fair,” one of several celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary.

On May 30, Trump wrote, “I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction… the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. Trump.”

He repeatedly referred to himself as “the greatest of all time” during a posting rampage in May. That sentiment has been echoed time and time again throughout his second presidency.

Trump, of course, relishes in opportunities to gloat about others recognizing him, especially when the praise takes place outside of Cabinet meetings.

He thanked Arthur Laffer, Ronald Reagan’s economic adviser, for saying, “Donald Trump is the greatest President in history, bar none.”

Trump posted the complaint was “such an honor come from a man of such wisdom.”

They're forcing federal staff to install a White House app that pushes pre-written praise for Trump while experts warn it's a security backdoor.



Trump is treating our phones like his personal propaganda tool while hacking our national security.



Corrupt & dangerous! pic.twitter.com/zrZOFW9SgC — Kayla (@KaylaDavis2000) May 25, 2026

His staffers might be hoping the flattery will soon come from others thanks to the White House app. The development was launched in March and dubbed “The White House right in your pocket.”

The most recent update rolled out in-app surveys and live polling in mid-May, according to the Apple App Store. The application is also available via Google Play for Android.

The Government Executive reports that federal agencies have been mandated to install the app on all employee work phones.

An X user reacting to the headlines tweeted, “Trump is treating our phones like his personal propaganda tool while hacking our national security. Corrupt & dangerous!”

“Yeah, don’t download the White House app. It’s a privacy nightmare & spies on you constantly. I’m shocked it made it through the App Store’s review, but of course Tim Cook is Trump’s new travel buddy, so it tracks,” advised a second skeptic.

The app promises direct news, real-time updates, live events, and Trump’s daily schedule — features already available elsewhere.

But the real pitch is access to Trump. Users simply text 45470 using a prewritten message.

According to screenshots posted on social media by journalist Aaron Parnas, “Greatest President Ever!” auto-populates. Critics scoffed at the White House’s attempt at transparent and unprecedented access to the president.

Trump was ribbed by comments like, “Are you kidding me????” and ‘What in the world??????”

Two others added, “This is isick and “He needs the ego boost since his big white supremacy showdown is falling apart (Freedom 250).”

One person snarked, “Seems like the Trump White House is becoming desperate.” Another noted, “If he says it enough or writes it everywhere will NEVER make it true…history will tell the truth.”

Louder conspiracies surfaced, too. “Probably gonna be used to surveil employees. Nothing would surprise me at this point,” said one detractor.

Another theorized what Trump said when he approved the app. They typed, “‘Get the names of everyone who has not praised me.’”

Others are hoping hackers will find a way to sabotage the app. A commenter on a story wrote, “Would be awesome of someone could hack, to change it to: ‘Grossest President Ever!’ or ‘God-awful Precedent!'”

A second reader suggested, “Okay, so we need someone to code a solution that will flood that inbox with SMS messages that tell Dear Leader how We the People REALLY feel. Colorfully.”

Trump’s alleged invasion of privacy is a pattern of stretching his executive power. Alterations to the White House seem never-ending, and Trump is calling the shots.

This month the South Lawn will host a UFC fight. The construction of the caged ring is already underway.

Reports claim the commander in chief wants audiences filled with picture-perfect service members who meet his preferred height-to-weight standards.

His showman past has never ceased to resurface.