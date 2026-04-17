‘Did He Actually Say That?’: Trump Changes His Tune, Defends Melania’s Epstein Push, Then Unleashes a Damaging Line That Blows Up Her Story

Critics have long whispered that Donald and Melania Trump live separate lives, but some moments keep complicating that storyline. In a town built on optics, loyalty still photographs well — and in Washington, it can be louder than any rumor.

Given the drama surrounding the White House and its occupants, the president has been careful about his choice of words, particularly rumors about the first lady and the skepticism of their sham of a marriage.

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but if Trump tells it, the problem has always been how the public chooses to read it, not with what they can literally see with their own eyes.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump faced tough questioning over the Iran war at a White House event on April 6. (Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images)

‘She Knows’: Melania’s Attempt to Take Control Implodes as Model Linked to Trump Drops Bombshell Allegations That Rock His Inner Circle

Former attorney general Pam Bondi was fired for her botched handling of the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files from the Department of Justice. Meanwhile, Trump has failed to distance himself from the scandalous case despite hundreds of photos of him and Epstein attending parties together.

The latest news in the Trump-Epstein saga picked up on April 16, when Trump was approached by the press while leaving the White House for a trip to Las Vegas.

Reporters waiting on the South Lawn were quick to ask the president about a recent statement that stirred up curiosity from his wife. Trump defended her push, stepping straight into his protective husband role that looked more like damage control.

“The first lady came out last week and said she had no links with Epstein,” a reporter said, to which the president asked, “Who did?”



After clarifying that she was talking about Melania, Trump said, “She had none.”



When asked why she defended herself, 47 explained, “Because the fake news was saying she did, and she had none. I think that’s been proven. It bothered her that the fake news was being fake news that’s all. So he just wanted to clarify.”

When MeidasTouch posted the clip, naturally, their followers had thoughts. One user wrote, “If his mouth is moving, he’s lying! Prove me wrong.”

Another cut straight to the visual record: “Just all the pictures that you can see with your own eyes.” A third questioned the whole revival after noticing Trump’s deflection over the past few weeks with the ongoing war in Iran, writing, “No one was talking about it until she brought it up again!”

But then Trump blew up Melania’s story during a second exchange with the same reporter, drawing a fresh round of reactions. On video, he was asked, “The first lady called on Congress to further look into and uncover the truth on the Epstein files, the Epstein saga. Do you believe there should be a public hearing for more of these Epstein survivors?”



“I’m OK with that,” the president replied before showing insensitivity with one line that undercuts Melania’s claim. “But I understand the women didn’t want to go under oath.”

Trump on Epstein victims: "I understand that the women didn't want to go under oath. That's what I heard. That the women, the victims or whatever, they refused to go under oath which was a little surprising. Melania felt strongly about it because she was accused that I met her… pic.twitter.com/c60FNEr1jh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 16, 2026

Trump added, “That’s what I heard, that the victims or whatever, they refused to go under oath. Which was a little surprising, so Melania felt strongly about it because she was accused of that. I met her through Epstein, but it turned out to be totally false. It was a false.”

One social user immediately wrote, “Let’s see Melania go under oath.” Two others reacted to his phrasing with a blunter take: “The victims or whatever…WTF?” and “Or WHATEVER ? Did he actually say that?”

A Trump critic offered the broadest critique of all: “Downplay, diminish, & deflect are all he knows.” Another added, “We can take this as a straight up admission.”

Melania’s own podium moment the previous week had already made clear she wasn’t going to sit this one out and wanted to change the narrative surrounding her relationship with the convicted trafficker.

Speaking in a halting cadence as if reading from an unfamiliar text, she issued a firm denial of any personal relationship with the individuals tied to the controversy — describing the claims as false and damaging and drawing a firm line between attending the same social gatherings and actually knowing someone.

Melania Trump: I've never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time… pic.twitter.com/OO3RtPRMsU — Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2026

No matter what she said, there are still questions about multiple photographs of her with Trump and Epstein circulating on the internet and past correspondence with his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. The images show overlapping appearances at events dating back to the 1990s, and an email exchange with Maxwell that used affectionate language.

Melania described the communication as routine and courteous, framing those interactions as typical of high-profile social circles, where brief encounters and polite messages are common and often misread.

Over the past month, an unexpected voice entered from abroad. A Brazilian figure once connected to the same social network, Amanda Ungaro, is talking about her own account of a relationship with Melania, the friend group, and possibly Epstein. Recently deported from the United States back to Brazil amid a custody battle over her son with her ex — who is friends with and works for Trump — the woman promised to tell secrets that the Trumps don’t want to get out.

Fast-forward to Trump’s explanation that Melania “wanted to clarify” her position, and the central takeaway from the episode is that when the questions come, the Trumps close ranks.