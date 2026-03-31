‘Delete This Now’: White House Pressured to Yank Trump’s Site Over Wild Messaging — Then Newsom Delivers a Cold Jab That Trump Hoped Was Buried

The latest spectacle attached to Donald Trump has left many Americans confused and shaking their heads, not because he flashed his German-made gold tractor in front of struggling farmers, but due to another rollout the White House may have to answer for.

In chats and debates, the complaint is clear: the cost of living is skyrocketing while his extravagant programs keep rolling out like confetti.

But the public is outraged, not just with their wallets feeling the pinch, but also with Trump’s awkward attempts to champion agriculture with provocative language that left everyone cringing.

White House’s OnlyFarms rollout sparked political backlash after its OnlyFans-style branding shifted the focus from farm policy to leadership judgment. (Photos by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

‘Anyone Gonna Stop This Maniac?’: Trump Unleashes Wild New White House Plan — Then Critics Zoom In on a Detail That Leaves Them Absolutely Stunned

The White House introduced a website called “OnlyFarms.gov,” designed to highlight savings tied to farming policies and offer a map showing how producers have benefited from recent changes. The launch came complete with a gleaming gold tractor parked on the South Lawn, a visual meant to signal strength and optimism for an industry facing rising fuel and fertilizer costs.

“Curious how American farmers are benefiting right now — or exactly how much each state has saved?”

Yet the branding quickly overshadowed the policy details it was meant to promote once Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky soon stepped forward with criticism of his own. He described the initiative as a misuse of taxpayer resources and questioned whether government messaging should lean into parody at all, and demanded the White House take it down.

“Your tax dollars are paying for the USDA to parody a porn site. They should delete the tweet and the URL,” Massie wrote on March 28.

Your tax dollars are paying for the USDA to parody a porn site. They should delete the tweet and the URL. https://t.co/2BwY6po0SV — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 28, 2026

His response carried weight, especially since Massie’s relationship with the president had deteriorated over past disagreements about spending and transparency. Massie has risen as a prominent critic within the president’s party on Capitol Hill, openly challenging the administration’s stance.

It got worse when California Gov. Gavin Newsom stepped into the conversation, amplifying Massie’s post, firing off two pointed messages that immediately reshaped the narrative.

“The White House spent more time launching a parody porn website than lowering your gas prices this week,” Newsom wrote on X, framing the rollout as misplaced priorities during a period of economic pressure.

The White House spent more time launching a parody porn website than lowering your gas prices this week. https://t.co/Oy60RXVd4V — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 28, 2026

The 58-year-old veteran Trump troller didn’t mince words when we went for one final blow to Trump’s past he hopes stays buried. Newsom began asking followers online: “Is anyone surprised the sexual abuser president who protects Jeffrey Epstein just launched a porn-inspired government website?”

The online reaction followed almost instantly, turning the rollout into a digital town square filled with sharp opinions about the “disgusting and outrageous” post from the White House.

“This is so embarrassing and below the office. How is this real life?” said one person. Another wrote, “Farmers deserve a HELL of a lot more RESPECT than this said.”

A third commenter vented, “Seriously who is in charge of these things? Teenagers? White House account posting hidden messages edging people, parodying only fans for what attention? Let’s be real here.”

One MAGA follower sounded more confused than furious, posting, “I don’t get it. I coulda swore that God is with Trump. Why would he allow this?”

As the story gained traction online, more brutal poured in. The White House post was updated to show Trump with a pitchfork next to first lady Melania in matching overalls and a straw hat. “This is great,” said one amused commenter.

The government always has a website. I appreciate that this time it's actually entertaining.



Image Credit: @Chad_EH pic.twitter.com/6UoHfsNvKU — Free the World 🇺🇲🌏🦅 (@PatriotVerity) March 28, 2026

A final commenter tried to inject humor into the moment, writing, “Gonna be hilarious when farmers have to find side hustles just to keep the farm.”

The mix of sarcasm and concern captured a broader mood that the rollout had struck the wrong chord at a sensitive time. The tension deepened after a scathing report about the Jeffrey Epstein files revealed what some lawmakers described as intense behind-the-scenes pressure on some House Republicans to stop the bill that ultimately mandated the Department of Justice release the files.

It’s personal for Massie, who revealed details of a phone call with Trump he described as forceful and unrelenting. He said the president contacted him repeatedly, warning of political consequences and promising to support a challenger if he refused to fall in line.

Instead of backing down, the congressman stood firm, portraying the exchange as a test of principle and a reminder that political pressure does not always produce submission. Trump made good on his threat, backing a challenger who has forced Massie into a runoff election in the Republican primary in Kentucky’s 4th District.

The flashy rollout grabbed attention, but the OnlyFarms name — and its clear nod to OnlyFans — quickly took control of the story. What was supposed to highlight support for farmers instead became a political headache that refused to go away. And now the conversation is less about agriculture and more about the judgment behind the branding.