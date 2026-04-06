‘There’s a Mr. Bondi…?’: Pam Bondi’s Firing Opens Pandora’s Box as Newly Unearthed Photo Ignites Wild Comparisons to Kristi Noem’s Husband

The past few weeks have been brutal for the women in the Trump administration, and their spouses are catching all the strays as a Pandora’s box of chaos continues to spill open.

Former United States Attorney General Pam Bondi was fired last Thursday, mere weeks after Trump terminated Kristi Noem as secretary of Homeland Security.

Noem’s downfall over ICE and Corey Lewandowski rumors didn’t just cost her the job; it opened a door into her husband’s bizarre home life, and now folks are asking if Bondi’s exit could take a similar turn.

A viral photo of Pam Bondi following her dismissal from the Trump Administration has folks digging into her personal life with her longtime boyfriend, John Wakefield. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

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That discovery drew attention toward an alarming set of photos and private messages involving Bryon Noem that, once overlooked, are now being reexamined for the details.

“Ms. Noem is devastated,” said a spokesperson after the news came to light. “The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time.”

After Bondi’s firing, attention drifts into her personal life as a viral photo with her boyfriend starts raising questions people can’t quite pin down, but can’t ignore either.

A picture was shared on Threads with the caption, “What are we about to find out about Pam Bondi’s [boyfriend]? What’s he into?”

The image shows Bondi and the executive vice president at Ellison Development, John Wakefield, dressed up for an event in Ireland.

The former AG is seen wearing a baggy tan dress with lace embroidery, while Wakefield sported a black tuxedo. Wakefield and Bondi aren’t married, but that didn’t stop others from dragging him as her spouse over a post that misidentified Wakefield.

“Nothing he does behind closed doors is gonna be worse than being married to Pam Bondi,” replied one Threads user. Another user wrote, “Nice looking guy, does he like balloons too?”

“To be with her?! Has to be some sick s—t,” added one, while another asked, “There’s a Mr Bondi … ??”

Several people reacted by roasting Bondi over her outfit. One user on Threads asked, “What in the Macrame hell is that dress?”

“I agree, that is the ugliest dress I have ever seen,” added another shocked user, as one user asked, “What is she WEARING ??? Old community theater curtains …”

After Bondi was fired by the president, news surfaced that her dismissal may not be very upsetting to the folks over at the Department of Justice.

Another image circulating online shows the newly terminated attorney general’s portrait in a waste basket in the DOJ building.

A portrait of former Attorney General Pam Bondi thrown into a trash can at the Department of Justice pic.twitter.com/GtsbgrHNw6 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) April 3, 2026

One person replied to the photo with, “I want to see Trump’s portrait in the trash.”

Bondi’s partner is a co-founder of Varner Wakefield Equity Partners, a private equity real estate investment firm. According to multiple reports, the two have been dating since 2017, appearing in a photo with another couple.

However, he only seems to make appearances on her Instagram page after attending holiday parties at the White House or for John’s birthday.

However, if Wakefield has any scandalous secrets to uncover, they have not yet been exposed.

But his woman nearly fell apart in February after she was backed her into a corner on Capitol Hill over questions about the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and whether victims had been interviewed.

Bondi dodged tough questions during a House Judiciary Committee in February with long-winded praise of Trump, but it was a quick hair flip meant to mask thinning strands that had viewers drawing some unexpectedly harsh comparisons between Bondi and the president.

“Who’s next?” one user asked on X as speculation spreads that Trump’s entire team could be on the chopping block, with the public obsessively dissecting their speeches and off-duty behavior.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and war defender Pete Hegseth are also among the names being tossed into the mix, leaving fans debating who might be out first and why this inner circle suddenly feels far from untouchable.





