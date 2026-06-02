‘You’d be In Prison If It Weren’t for Me!’: Donald Trump Cracks, Reportedly Explodes on World Leader in Profanity-Laced Call as He Realized He’s Being Screwed on Iran Deal

A phone call meant to keep a fragile peace together reportedly turned into a profanity-laced explosion.

As tensions mounted across the Middle East and negotiators scrambled to salvage a peace deal between the United States and Iran, President Donald Trump is said to have picked up the phone and unloaded on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one of his closest foreign allies.

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions while departing the White House. (Getty Images)

Trump’s volcanic outburst came at a moment when more Israeli strikes inside Lebanon threatened to unravel weeks of diplomacy with Iran, rattle global markets all over again, and pull another front of the conflict back toward open war.

The reported confrontation is now drawing attention because it suggests Trump believed Netanyahu had jeopardized one of the administration’s biggest foreign-policy priorities: securing an agreement with Iran to end the war.

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According to multiple officials who spoke to Axios, the clash occurred Monday when Trump blew his top over Israel’s latest escalation, which prompted Tehran to threaten to walk away from the negotiating table.

Two U.S. officials and another source briefed on the conversation told Axios that Trump reacted furiously. One official said Trump accused Netanyahu of acting recklessly and showing little appreciation for Washington’s support.

Summarizing the exchange, the official said Trump told Netanyahu: “You’re f-cking crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your a—. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

A second source briefed on the call said Trump was “pissed” and at one point shouted: “What the f-ck are you doing?”

The reported dispute centered on Israel’s military posture in Lebanon. Netanyahu had threatened to strike targets in Beirut if Hezbollah continued launching attacks against Israel. Israeli forces had also expanded ground operations in southern Lebanon.

One U.S. official reportedly told Axios that Trump understood Israel’s right to defend itself against Hezbollah attacks but believed Netanyahu had begun escalating the conflict beyond what was necessary.

Another official said Trump was especially troubled by civilian casualties and objected to military operations that leveled buildings to eliminate individual Hezbollah commanders.

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The timing was particularly sensitive because negotiators were working on a memorandum between the United States and Iran that reportedly includes provisions aimed at ending fighting in Lebanon. Iran had made clear that any agreement would be difficult to sustain if Israel expanded military operations there.

The pressure was visible throughout the day.

According to reports, Iranian officials warned through intermediaries that Tehran could suspend negotiations if Israel attacked Beirut’s southern suburbs. Markets reacted nervously to reports that talks might collapse, with oil prices climbing sharply.

Trump appeared eager to project confidence afterward. Following the call, he posted on Truth Social that negotiations with Iran were “continuing, at a rapid pace.”

Events on the ground also appeared to shift. Trump later announced that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to halt attacks against one another, while Lebanese officials said a new cease-fire framework was taking shape.

Netanyahu’s public statement, however, left room for continued military action.

“I spoke with President Trump tonight, and told him that if Hezbollah doesn’t cease its attacks on our cities and civilians — Israel will strike terror targets in Beirut,” Netanyahu said. “This position of ours remains.”

He added that Israeli forces “will continue to operate as planned in southern Lebanon.”

Yet one U.S. official claimed the Israeli leader ultimately backed down after Trump’s outburst.

The official described the outcome bluntly, saying Trump had “steamrolled” Netanyahu during the conversation. “Bibi said, ‘OK, OK, just make sure everything is taken care of,’” the official told Axios.

An Israeli official later told the outlet that Israel no longer planned to strike Hezbollah targets in Beirut.

The reported confrontation immediately sparked debate online, with reactions splitting between those who viewed the story as evidence of a rare rupture between the two leaders and those who doubted it happened at all.

Some commenters argued the account conflicted with their view of Trump’s relationship with Israel.

“Oh, the tangled web we weave!” one commenter wrote. “Trump and his cohorts are unwavering champions of Israel, dancing to the tune of Israel’s every whim. The rest? Just a grand spectacle of political dramatization!”

Others expressed concern that the administration’s handling of the conflict had become increasingly erratic.

“What is going on with President Trump? Is he cracking? Is he lost his mind? He is f-cking this whole thing up and the house of cards can come crashing down. He thinks he’s above it. He’s not. I’m a huge supporter of President Trump, but this is a bridge too far.”

Many skeptics simply dismissed the report outright.

“Of all the things in history that never happened, this never happened the most.”

Another added: “I’ll take things that never happened for a 1000 Alex.”

Others argued the story was part of a broader effort to reshape public perceptions about the administration.

“Btw this is all bullsh-t. They know disapproval rating is high so they float these type of reports to make you think something will change. Spoiler alert: it won’t.”

Trump has spent months trying to navigate a path between supporting Israel, containing Hezbollah and securing a diplomatic breakthrough with Iran. The reported call suggests that, at least from the White House’s perspective, Netanyahu’s actions threatened to blow up the prospect for peace at the worst possible moment.