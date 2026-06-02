LisaRaye McCoy’s Ex-Husband Hit with Crushing Prison Sentence as His Glamorous Life Unravels

LisaRaye McCoy won’t be trading in her white wardrobe for a penitentiary jumpsuit, but her ex-husband will.

Fans are already lauding the news as vindication for the actress almost two decades after the failed marriage.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: LisaRaye McCoy attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

Former Turks and Caicos Premier Michael Misick and McCoy met in 2005 and wed the following year. Their happily ever after, which transformed the “The Players Club” stunner into a first lady, abruptly ended in 2008 amid claims of infidelity.

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Their divorce was settled in 2009, the same year that Misick was named as a defendant in a monumental corruption case.

The former Caribbean leader stepped down from his role and evaded his legal troubles by hiding for three years. His cover was blown in 2012 when he was arrested at the Santos Dumont Airport in Rio de Janeiro.

The career politician and his co-conspirators, his brother Thomas Misick and government official McAllister Hanchell, were found guilty of acts such as bribery and money laundering in February 2025.

The trio is accused of accepting millions in kickbacks from fast-tracked real estate developments involving government-owned land on the island. Misick’s political run in Turks and Caicos includes serving as Chief Minister from 2003 to 2006, when he was elected as Premier.

Misick was sentenced to four years and 26 days in prison, while his brother received four years, and Hancell three years on May 29. They were immediately taken into custody, according to ABC News.

McCoy’s fans did not resist dredging up the soured romance as news of Misick’s fate began to circulate on social media. “LisaRaye ain’t lied to us ever! She been told us this man wasn’t right,” one person commented on The Jasmine Brand’s IG post.

A second person said, “Lisa Raye is somewhere laughing.” News of Misick’s sentencing became online fodder while his ex was in Los Angeles celebrating the second annual Translatable Ball, “A Night at the Masquerade.”

Comments on McCoy’s IG reel were disrupted by a person who wrote, “The legend LisaRaye! Michael Misick somewhere squirming behind the jail bars!”

Others lobbed low blows at the actress after a fan remarked, “Lisaraye dodged a bullet.” Critics responded, “Yeah with her bunch of lies and her false story she can’t let go of because that the best life she ever had,” and that she “hasn’t been able to secure a bag since.”

She was clear on needing “the physical body on me” during a candid discussion about dating with her sister, rapper Da Brat, in 2023. That same year, McCoy starred on the dating show “Queens Court,” but did not find her forever Prince Charming.

Another reaction states, “Nicole Murphy can visit him here now.”

McCoy previously claimed her mother warned her about former friend Nicole Murphy. The actress told Carlos King, “She [Nicole] was at my bachelorette party, which you know what, at that time my mother told me, she said, ‘You gotta watch that one there.’ And I was like, ‘Who?’ I said, ‘The one dancing?’ She said, ‘Yes.’”

McCoy insisted there was nothing to worry about because Nicole was Eddie Murphy’s wife. The “Coming to America” star and Nicole were married from 1993 to mid-April 2006. They share five children. Their divorce was finalized days before McCoy and Misick wed.

The “Single Ladies” star later claimed that Nicole had an affair with Misick while dating former NFL player Michael Strahan. In hindsight, McCoy realized she “should have married for love” and not the potential of falling in love.