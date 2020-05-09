‘I Should Have Married For Love’: LisaRaye Says She Married Ex-husband Michael Misick Before They Had a Real Chance to Fall in Love

Long gone are the days of actress LisaRaye McCoy being the first lady of Turks and Caicos, but it seems the lessons learned from her marriage to former Prime Minister Michael Misick have left her a wiser perspective on love.

While holding nothing back during her girls time banter with Claudia Jordan, Vivica A. Fox and Syleena Johnson, McCoy shared that one of her biggest missteps had been marrying her former husband Misick for the wrong reason.

LisaRaye McCoy gets real about her faults as she looks back on her failed marriage to former Turk and Caicos Prime Minister Michael Misick. (Photo: @therealraye1/Instagram)

“For me, hands down I should have married for love,” said McCoy on “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan.” Jordan asked if the actress had instead married for the lifestyle and perks that Misick would be able to provide.

McCoy quickly let it be known that island clout was not the catalyst behind her decision to quickly wed.

“It was the potential of falling love, but I should have been in that before the marriage. Perhaps you know, the dream that he sold me was, ‘I want to date you in our marriage,’” she added. “Well, I had never heard that before and I was thinking that’s kind of clever, and we’re going towards that way anyway, so OK we can accomplish what we were trying to accomplish sooner in a partnership.”

“The Player’s Club” star had a whirlwind romance after meeting Misick in 2005 and wedding the following year.

The union however was marred with rumors of infidelity, a destroyed relationship between McCoy and actor Duane Martin, and accusations that her husband was a corrupt political figure. The two announced they were divorcing by the summer of 2008.

All things combined, a storm that was bigger than the bond between the two made it easier for McCoy to walk away.

“If you have that love, that foundation then you can weather a storm that you wouldn’t [necessarily] weather,” she added.

Weathering storms in both romantic and platonic relationships is something Fox is familiar with. The actress endured a very public breakup with rapper 50 Cent in 2004.

“He was absolutely the love of my life,” revealed Fox during an interview with BUILD to promote her book “Every Day I’m Hustling.”

Even after calling it quits the duo had tumultuous spats in the public, although in 2017 Fox hinted that she and the rapper had finally come to an understanding.

“When I decided that I was going to stop fighting with Curtis [rapper 50 Cent] you can try to trigger me, but no sir, I will not let you still my joy, my shine, my moment. No,” said Fox.