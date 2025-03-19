‘She Look Way Better Than Some 20-year-olds’: Nicole Murphy Turns Heads in All White Look

Former model Nicole Murphy is proving that age is truly just a number as she dazzles fans in her latest Instagram post. The 56-year-old mother of five recently shared a “Get Ready With Me” video that has left her 1 million followers absolutely stunned, with many claiming she outshines women less than half her age.

Murphy’s all-white three-piece bikini ensemble from Cult Gaia, paired with strappy brown Yves Saint Laurent heels, showcased her impeccable physique and timeless beauty. The sophisticated yet alluring look was completed with perfectly styled short curls, natural makeup highlighting her sparkling blue eyes, and tasteful accessories, including gold hoop earrings, bangles, and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Nicole Murphy Turns Heads In New Photos and Her Followers are Completely Mesmerized (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images,)



The comments section quickly filled with many of her admirers expressing their awe.

“Priceless beauty,” wrote one follower, while another stated what many were thinking, “She look way better than some 20-year-olds.”

Some fans even referenced her famous ex-husband, Eddie Murphy, with comments like “Eddie fumbled this bag,” suggesting the comedian should regret splitting with the beauty.

Murphy’s flawless appearance inspired many to reassess their own fitness journeys.

One commented, “Absolutely gorgeous, stunning, and all the above, you really inspire me now to take my ass to the gym and work out.”

Others were simply mesmerized by her toned physique, praising “those abs” and calling her a “stunning mamacita.”

Behind the flawless social media presence, Murphy has weathered profound personal challenges. She recently opened up about the devastating loss of her fiancé, Warren Braithwaite, revealing that his sudden death due to a blood cancer called multiple myeloma left her “completely broken” and struggling to cope.

The revelation offered fans a glimpse at the private pain behind her usually poised and polished, though sometimes messy, public persona.

Over the 2024 Christmas holiday season, Murphy’s love life became fodder for speculation, with rumors linking her to Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan. Reports suggest Jordan has finally moved on from his relationship with Larsa Pippen after their breakup last year and is now seeing Murphy, though neither has confirmed the alleged romance.

As Murphy continues to defy aging norms and command attention with her stunning appearance, she remains a complex figure whose beauty has been both a blessing and, at times, a lightning rod for controversy.

Yet through personal struggles and public scrutiny (as some people said at her age she should dress more modestly), her ability to turn heads remains undiminished. At 56, this bombshell isn’t just keeping up with the younger generation, she’s setting a standard many find impossible to match.