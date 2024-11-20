‘Imma Whoop Yo A–‘: LisaRaye McCoy Says Nicole Murphy Deserves a Beat Down for Allegedly Fooling Around with Her Ex-Husband Michael Misick

Hindsight is 20/20, and for LisaRaye McCoy, the writing that her friendship with Nicole Murphy would crumble was already on the wall. The women were friends nearly two decades ago before an alleged affair permanently altered their bond. The “Player’s Club” star has long claimed that Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife had been inappropriately involved with her then-husband, Michael Misick.

LisaRaye met the former prime minister of Turks and Caicos in 2005, and they were married the following year. However, their picturesque union crumbled within two years, leading to a 2008 separation and a divorce in 2009, the same year he was forced out of office on corruption charges that he is slated to stand trial for next month after more than a decade of delays.

During the breakdown of their marriage, Misick was accused of cheating, mishandling government funds, and accepting bribes.

Drama Alert: LisaRaye McCoy Threatens Nicole Murphy Over Shocking Affair with Ex-Husband Mike Misick (Photos: Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC))

Eddie and Nicole were married for 12 years and divorced in 2005. They are co-parents of five children. In a new interview with Carlos King, LisaRaye recalled how her late mother, Katie McCoy, saw something in the model that would be a cause for concern.

The 1990s beauty told the reality TV producer, “She was at my bachelorette party, which, you know what, at that time, my mother told me then. She said, ‘You know what, you gotta watch that one there.’ And I was like, ‘Who?’ I said, ‘The one dancing?’ She said, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘That’s Eddie Murphy’s wife.’ She said, ‘You gotta watch that one.’”

The “Cocktails with Queens” host admitted that she brushed off the warning, but in the end, LisaRaye said her mother “was right.” She learned of the alleged affair after noticing Nicole’s name listed on her and Misick’s private jet. “Why you would accept an invitation from him, and you don’t even know him is unbeknownst to me. I don’t know how that could happen,” she said to King.

Da Brat says Nicole Murphy "absolutely" went after LisaRaye's ex-husband when they were married. https://t.co/9gDmKcDDOx pic.twitter.com/vmKoz9J85H — MadameNoire (@MadameNoire) July 24, 2019

Further, the actress said that Nicole denied visiting the island when questioned and eventually stopped taking LisaRaye’s calls. “When I found out she was dating Michael Strahan, so I called him,” she said. She also sent over a video exposing the fact that Nicole had dropped off Misick at a private airport after denying their encounter.

Nicole and the former New York Giants player dated between 2007 and 2014. They were engaged but never made it down the aisle. LisaRaye declared the footage was proof enough that their friendship was over.

“For me, that was enough. It was like, ‘Wow, I’mma whup yo ass.’ … That’s just how much I was just like, what b—ch? You don’t do that. Friends don’t do that. … That’s something I think an enemy would do or somebody that I just don’t know. … Where I come from, South Side of Chicago, that’s an ass-whupping, period,” she said.

😠 #HollywoodExes star Nicole Murphy is locking lips with a very married Antoine Fuqua (director of Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen, The Equalizer). ⁣



Antoine has been married for almost 20 years to Lela Rochon. ⁣

⁣What a mess. pic.twitter.com/52vEYMS3hx — Reality Wives (@realitywives) July 22, 2019

The star also admitted, “I can’t say I didn’t try to get her. … She did some dumb s–t and I had to let her know that I am not the one or the two.” On TikTok, where a teaser for the interview was posted, a viewer commented, “Nicole Murphy ain’t no joke she was also out with Lela Rochon husband.” And a second person said, “Ohhhhh ok she get around.”

In 2019, Nicole made headlines with photos of her kissing director Antoine Fuqua while away on a trip to Italy when published. Fuqua was, and still is, married to “Waiting to Exhale” actress Lela Rochon.

The parents of two have been together for almost 26 years. The model claimed she had no idea they were still together when she got caught up in the moment. Rochon has never publicly addressed the scandal.