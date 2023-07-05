‘I Need the Physical Body on Me’: LisaRaye Says She Longs for More Than Companionship Nearly Two Decades After Her Messy Divorce

LisaRay McCoy is finally ready to find another companion following her messy divorce from the former Premier of Turks and Caicos, Michael Misick.

The 55-year-old actress and Misick were married from 2006 until 2008 and share no children. It’s unclear if the former first lady of Turks and Caicos has been single since their split, but it appears she’s ready to officially start dating again.

LisaRaye McCoy (left) and Da Brat (right). (Photo: @thereallraye1/Instagram, @sosobrat/Instagram)

She recently opened up about her love life during a recent appearance on her sister Da Brat’s reality show, “Brat Loves Judy.” The two ladies had a sitdown where McCoy expressed that she desired companionship.

“I feel like I’ve been helping everybody else do they s—t. And then it’s like, ‘well what about my s—t?’ and then they can’t help me with my s—t. At all. I just want to find a companion,” she said. “I can’t even go online dating, because I did that. I’m waiting for a friend to do it. Nope, that ain’t working either.”

“So you just gotta be patient, Punk,” replied Da Brat, prompting the actress to respond, “How patient more do I have to be?”

The “Funkdafied” rapper giggled as her big sis went on to say that she unsuccessfully tried to manage by herself with a sex toy called “The Rabbit.” McCoy said they didn’t work for her, and she now needed the real thing.

“I need the physical body on me,” she added. “Because that’s what turns me on.”

After her divorce from Misick, McCoy briefly dated actor and film producer Datari Turner in 2009. Although they didn’t last long, fans are still holding out hope the she may one day find love again.

“LisaRaye is beautiful….I hope she finds her forever.”

“Somebody needs to pour true love into Lisa. She is a natural nurturer. But she needs some love too.”

“Love your sister Dabrat! She is a realist! She on point! Real talk. I’m waiting also Lisa! We got this! Our time is coming soon! Hold on my sister! Yours coming. Mine coming from AL….”

The “Cocktails With Queens” star once blamed her divorce on Eddie Murphy‘s ex-wife, Nicole Murphy, as well as McCoy’s one-time friend and “All of Us” co-star Duane Martin.

#OnThisDay 2006 – "All of Us" TV actress LisaRaye McCoy (38) weds Chief Minister of the Turks and Caicos Michael Misick (40) in an $1.5 million beachside wedding in Caribbean. #SundayRomance pic.twitter.com/EdWj6DCRqD — COSMOFEMALEFM MANADO (@cosmofemalefm) April 8, 2018

McCoy claimed that Murphy slept with her former husband, which Murphy later denied during an appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show.”

During an episode of “Uncensored,” McCoy revealed that she introduced Martin to her husband, calling it “one of the worst things” she’s ever done. She also alleged that he introduced Misick to other women, including some that were mutual friends.

Earlier this year, she was seen having a very intimate dance with a man fans call “Prince Aladdin.” The two were seen embracing each other closely before he grabbed her face and kissed her several times on her cheek.

He actually goes by King Yahweh, and many are familiar with him due to his connection to former “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star Shay Johnson. Fans speculated that he was the father of Johnson’s 1-year-old daughter, which she shut down by sharing photos of her child’s real father.