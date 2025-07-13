‘Did She Just Use Her Hands as a Mixing Spoon’: LisaRaye Faces Backlash Over Cooking Clip After Fans Notice Her Unusual Salad Prep

Over the Fourth of July weekend, social media was filled with people celebrating with their families and enjoying good food and fun — celebrities included. However, in LisaRaye McCoy‘s case, her celebration left social media thinking, “You can’t eat at everybody’s house.”

The “Single Ladies” actress posted a video on her Instagram capturing the “GREAT time” she had with friends and family in Chicago for the holiday. The backyard gathering was equipped with bouncy houses for the kids, an endless supply of cocktails, and, of course, food.

McCoy was shown in the kitchen cutting vegetables for a large salad. The preparation took a weird turn when the actress began mixing the massive bowl of vegetables by hand, and fans didn’t miss the chance to call it out.

“Besides her mixing the salad with her barehands 🤦🏽‍♀️ everything else looks like a ball was had,” said one follower.

Another disgusted follower questioned, “Did she just use her hands as a mixing spoon🤮.”

And this person gave some unsolicited but nice advice, “Them hands in ready to eat food unsanitary mamas but looks so yummy.”

While some followers expressed their disgust over the hand-mixed food, others jumped to McCoy’s defense, urging people to remember where they came from.

“People kill me with the comments about mixing the food without gloves, like your grandma didn’t,” declared one person.

This person followed up with childhood kitchen memories: “When I was coming up as a child back in the day watching my grandmother, my mom and aunts cook… they washed their hands after each dish they prepared. It’s call soul food because they got down up in what needed to be mixed and did it with love and soul. Wasn’t no gloves used. Y’all know she washed her hands. I am from Indiana and a lot of people in the Midwest families came from down south and that’s how they cooked.”

And this fan pointed out how this was McCoy’s family at her house.

“Your complaints are about what she does in the kitchen with the food she bought,” the commenter said. “Most of you ladies eat in restaurants that do worse than mixing a salad with there hands. I guarantee none of those family members weren’t concerned.”

Aside from the discourse about using gloves versus bare, clean hands, most of the comments praised McCoy for always seeming so down to earth and coming back home to celebrate with her family.

Best known for her roles in cult classic’s “Players Club” and “The Wood,” as well as the hit sitcom “All of Us,” McCoy has always been celebrated as one of Black Hollywood’s top actresses.

In recent years, her relationship with her sister, rapper Da Brat, has made headlines regarding tensions over communication and the extent of their closeness.

In September 2020, the rapper was brought on as a special guest during a livestream of her sister’s Fox Soul series “Cocktails with Queens.” What was supposed to be a pleasant birthday surprise turned awkward when McCoy used the time to confront her sister about being left out of the loop when she went public with her now-wife, Jesseca Dupart.

“I just want to know that you happy,” she said during that appearance, “And I did not want to just hear it from the blogs and from the interviews of people asking me questions, and I didn’t know what to say because I didn’t hear it from you. I got to see it someplace else. So I’m hurt. That’s what I am.”

She continued. “I just wish that I was included in that. I wish that I knew what that was. I wish that I could have a say in that myself. I wish that I knew what was going on, but I don’t. So then I sit, and I wait. But, I will say this — I am happy for you, I am glad that you are living in your truth, that right there we been talking about for years… I damn sure haven’t heard from you in months.”

Social media ran with the news of the sisters’ spat, creating theories on why McCoy was not truly happy for her sister’s new relationship.

However, in April 2021, their quarrel seemed to be over when McCoy surprised her sister at her birthday party. A video captured the “What’Chu Like” rapper falling to her knees when she saw her sister in her signature all-white attire. The two then engulfed each other in a long embrace, while the crowd looked on and cheered.