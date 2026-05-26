‘A Disgrace’: Trump Reaches His Breaking Point at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, And Cameras Captured What the White House Didn’t Want Anyone Noticing

President Donald Trump found himself becoming an unexpected distraction during Monday’s military ceremony.

The moment got awkward after viewers once again fixated on the president’s frequent blinking and heavy-eyed expressions.

The chatter revived speculation that Trump was either struggling to stay alert or revealing something the White House did not want people noticing.

Trump sparked online chatter after viewers claimed he appeared to nod off during a Memorial Day ceremony honoring fallen American soldiers. (Photo: Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump spent Memorial Day honoring fallen soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery on May 25.

The day is traditionally one of the nation’s most solemn observances, honoring American service members who died defending the country.

On Monday, military officials, veterans, grieving families, and government leaders gathered at Arlington National Cemetery for the annual wreath-laying ceremony.

But online, many viewers believed that the president was struggling to stay awake during the ceremony.

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The 79-year-old president appeared alongside Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

But while Hegseth delivered remarks honoring America’s fallen service members, social media users became fixated on Trump’s demeanor.

Trump falls asleep as speakers talk about service members dying for their country on Memorial Day pic.twitter.com/QXq455Tmhq — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 25, 2026

Videos circulating across X showed Trump standing still with his eyes closed for several moments while Hegseth spoke.

In another clip, the president suddenly emerged to jolt awake before tapping both knees.

That tap is starting to look like Trump’s signature move to prove he’s still awake.

The footage spread fast. Social media users were convinced, “He’s sleeping,” while adding, “What a disgrace.”

“He looks totally bored, sleepy, unattached, and impatient. Not a good look on Memorial Day by a man who trivialized 13 American deaths in a war he began,” one X user wrote.

“Drowsy Don is already falling asleep. After all, what is the point of this if all the attention isn’t on him?” another posted.

One joked, “Nothing to see here….grandpa is just ‘blinking.’”

Nothing to see here….grandpa is just "blinking" https://t.co/F4xXOPKBO6 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 25, 2026

“The old tap the knees to show everyone I’m really awake trick,” one viewer joked. Another person wrote, “That dismissive double thigh tap.”

“Tapping his knees waiting for this to end. He’s so disrespectful. He doesn’t gaf about veterans. They are all disposable to him,” another critic tweeted.

Someone else added, “If it’s not about him, he’s simply not interested. Especially when talking about our military, people he’s referred to as ‘suckers and losers.”

The renewed attention also came after the White House previously insisted Trump was simply “blinking” during similar viral moments online.

A photographer captured the image during a May 11 Cabinet meeting attended by Dr. Mehmet Oz.

As the clip spread online, the White House Rapid Response account tried to shut down the speculation fast.

“He was blinking, you absolute moron,” the account posted on X.

He was blinking, you absolute moron https://t.co/7gw3n7l8R3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 11, 2026

The response only fueled more jokes as Trump spent years branding former President Joe Biden with the nickname “Sleepy Joe.”

Now the tables have turned on “Dozy Don” — with every blink, sway, and closed-eye moment becoming instant viral content.

And this wasn’t the first time.

Earlier this month, Trump drifted off during a White House Small Business Summit while SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler delivered remarks.

Cameras caught Trump standing motionless, slowly closing his eyes before snapping awake the moment someone mentioned his name.

It almost seems like every month brings a new incident.

In January 2026, Trump looked exhausted during a Mar-a-Lago press conference. He sat beside Secretary of State Marco Rubio as viewers became fixated on Rubio seemingly checking on him.

By February, another viral clip appeared to show Trump briefly nodding off before suddenly jolting awake.

Months earlier, a 2025 clip showed Trump dozing during a White House meeting while Stephen Miller spoke, sparking other nicknames like “The Nodfather.”

Now critics are again questioning whether Trump can keep up the nonstop pace his administration insists he can handle.

The renewed chatter comes as Trump reportedly prepares for a medical evaluation. Trump underwent a medical evaluation on Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The White House continues insisting that Trump remains in excellent health. Yet growing scrutiny over his energy, posture, bruised hands, and repeated drowsy-looking moments say otherwise.

Critics now question whether Trump can truly keep up the nonstop pace his administration claims he can handle.

Trump has never publicly acknowledged the viral “sleeping” accusations.

Instead, Trump keeps pushing through ceremonies and public appearances with the same aggressive confidence that defines his political brand.