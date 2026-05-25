‘Wobbling Like a Weeble’: Concern Grows After Trump’s Unsteady Swaying During the National Anthem Has Viewers Wondering Why No One Else Noticed

President Donald Trump can’t help but make himself bigger than the moment.

After whining during an early morning rant aimed at Democrats online, that karma came quick.

Hours later, Trump went viral for an entirely different reason, setting off a wave of reactions that threatened to overshadow his earlier attacks altogether.

Donald Trump looks unsteady on his feet during the Nation Anthem at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington Virginia. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)



The president attended the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on May 25 for Memorial Day.

The cemetery is a final resting place for U.S. service members. Trump was on hand to lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

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In a video shared on Threads, the POTUS is seen standing next to Vice President JD Vance and ”Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth.

Several other military personnel were also present as a soldier played “Taps.”

Trump, Vance, and Hegseth stood by while saluting the fallen soldier with their fingers touching their head.

But POTUS was unsteady on his feet as the wind seemed to blow the flags in the background — and blew him too.

As the others stood still somberly, Trump swayed back and forth repeatedly while standing still.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth salute at a Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington Virginia.

Via: @DeptofWar pic.twitter.com/0WnDADCFUL — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 25, 2026

After the video was shared online, his performance gave folks a giggle as they reacted to the wobbly display.

Despite the seriousness of the event, folks were having a field day online as they mocked Trump for his appearance.

One fan replied, “Trump was wobbling like a Weeble.”

“Jesus! Trump can barely hold himself upright! That is f—king terrifying,” added another, as one replied, “Someone’s having a real hard time staying still and upright.”

Trump often falsely claims to be 6 feet 3 and 224 pounds. One user noted his heavy frame as they reacted to the wobbly commander-in-chief.

“Lol lard a—s can barely hold himself up straight,” another observer noticed.

Another echoed the sentiment and asked, “Why’s he so fat?”

Trump’s unhinged Memorial Day message on Truth Social read, “Happy Memorial Day to all, including the Dumocrats, who disrespect our Military and all of the tremendous success that it has had over the last year. God Bless those that have made the ultimate sacrifice. I love you all! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The post had many wondering about the wayward president’s mental health.

“This is truly insane! Not a President at all,” one Threads user wrote, while others called for action. “He needs to go! Grandpa needs an intervention and a nursing home!”

Trump was also seen swaying back and forth in February at a separate event in Washington, D.C.

It was hard to miss as he stood next to Dr. Phill on stage at his first Board of Peace meeting at the United States Institute of Peace.

However, this time, Trump was seated in a chair rather than standing. Maybe after taking one of his many public naps standing up, it appeared as though he might do a face-plant on the table in front of him.

Trump is barreling toward his 80th birthday on June 14, 2026. Therefore, he’s been keeping Walter Reed National Military Medical Center quite busy lately.

He was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency last summer — a condition where veins struggle to pump blood back to the heart.

This would result in his commonly swollen legs and ankles in brutal images in comparison to the White House claims.

Meanwhile, doctors and medical experts have repeatedly questioned his rapidly worsening cognitive decline.

Yet, Trump insists he’s in “perfect health” and aced his cognitive exam for the third straight time. Sure, Don.