‘What’s In the Cup?’: Hegseth VIP Trip to West Point Backfires, as Fans Zoom In One Detail They Say Exposed a Bigger Issue Inside Trump’s Inner Circle

Donald Trump’s Cabinet has been accused of treating taxpayer-funded perks more like personal ATM-funded experiences.

Critics spent months hammering former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem over lavish travel spending and expensive security costs that eventually became political baggage she could not shake.

Pete Hegseth’s West Point helicopter arrival sparked backlash after viewers fixated on the cup in his hand amid growing criticism over Trump cabinet spending and his past drinking allegations. (Photo credit: Alex Wong / Getty Images )

FBI Director Kash Patel also faced criticism over accusations involving luxury travel to see his girlfriend and celebrity-adjacent outings.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is now facing similar scrutiny over his department’s apparent excesses : his heavily publicized use of military helicopters .

Hegseth’s Defense Department has used a helicopter to do flybys for rock star friends of the administration, and has come under fire about millions of dollars in military spending on personal luxuries like crab legs.

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But just when online critics were already roasting Hegseth for what they viewed as excessive taxpayer-funded theatrics, the father of seven arrived at the United States Military Academy at West Point for the Class of 2026 graduation ceremony and meetings with future Army officers.

The Pentagon framed the appearance as part of its renewed focus on military readiness, recruitment, and modernization.

Yet video footage of Hegseth stepping off a military helicopter alongside members of his family instantly triggered another kind of conversation online.

Social media users suddenly became distracted by the cup in his hand.

“What’s in the cup, Pete?” one person asked Threads almost immediately.

The internet piled on from there. “Can’t leave home without his ‘daddy juice,’” one user joked on X. Another added, “That amount of kids alone would drive me to drink.”

On Threads, critics became even more direct.

“Always holding a cup in his hand. I’ve run bars for 20 years. I know this behavior,” one person wrote. Someone else posted, “Imagine that active duty pilot having to salute the national guard drunk. Pisses me off.”

One more critic simply wrote, “Our forefathers are rolling in their graves.”

Others defended Hegseth and accused critics of spiraling over a simple travel mug. But the speculation exploded because the former Fox News host has spent years fighting public scrutiny over his past drinking allegations.

Long before joining Trump’s administration, Hegseth faced accusations tied to excessive drinking during his years in conservative media and veterans organizations.

Multiple outlets previously reported that several former colleagues claimed Hegseth’s alcohol use concerned co-workers behind the scenes.

The 45-year-old has repeatedly denied being impaired on the job. He also publicly insisted he stopped drinking after being tapped to lead the Defense Department.

Still, critics say the image optics are hard to ignore because Hegseth often appears publicly clutching the same type of cup during interviews, airport walks, and military visits.

The backlash also arrives just weeks after Hegseth found himself linked to another helicopter controversy involving longtime Trump ally Kid Rock.

Earlier this year, a viral video showed Army Apache helicopters hovering over Kid Rock’s Tennessee property while the rocker cheered them on from his backyard near a miniature Statue of Liberty.

The bizarre stunt immediately sparked an Army investigation after many questioned why military aircraft appeared to be conducting what critics described as a celebrity flyover.

Kid Rock later bragged that the pilots would probably be fine because, as he put it, “My buddy’s the commander in chief.”

After reports surfaced that the pilots had been suspended, Hegseth publicly intervened online.

“Thank you @KidRock. @USArmy pilots suspension LIFTED. No punishment. No investigation. Carry on, patriots,” he posted, igniting another round of criticism over favoritism and blurred ethical lines.

That controversy already had critics comparing Trump’s cabinet to a traveling celebrity entourage rather than serious government officials.

The new West Point helicopter moment only intensified those complaints.

And now, instead of talking about combat readiness or West Point graduates, social media is once again debating whether the man running the Pentagon was carrying something stronger than coffee — while stepping off a taxpayer-funded helicopter.

The criticism comes as new reports detail massive Pentagon spending under Hegseth’s leadership.

Watchdog group Open The Books accused the department of blowing millions on luxury expenses, including lobster tails, king crab, ribeye steaks, Apple products, furniture, fruit baskets, and even a nearly $100,000 Steinway piano for an Air Force residence.