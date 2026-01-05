‘Omg WTF is Going on with Him’: Trump Falls Asleep Standing as Rubio Checks on Him — Then a Close-Up of Trump’s Mouth Sends Viewers Spiraling

Donald Trump has built a career on commanding rooms, but this time the cameras caught something quieter — and stranger — as the president appeared to drift off mid-briefing, upright, eyes fluttering, while the country watched.

During a Jan. 3 morning conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump addressed reporters about the U.S. operation in Venezuela and its aftermath.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 03: Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a press conference as Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller and U.S. President Donald Trump listen at Mar-a-Lago club on January 03, 2026, in Palm Beach, Florida. During the event, President Trump confirmed that the United States military carried out a large-scale strike in Caracas overnight, resulting in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

‘Phones Aren’t Even Plugged In’: Trump Tried to Recreate an Obama-Style ‘War Room’ Flex and Got Exposed When Viewers Zoomed In on Staff Huddled Under Sheets and All the Messy Details

As senior officials continued the briefing, Trump remained standing nearby, appearing visibly fatigued. His eyes repeatedly closed as he swayed slightly in place.

The president had already delivered remarks that jumped between topics before stepping aside for Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine.

As Caine walked through the overnight timeline — detailing aircraft launches, movements, and the return of forces — Trump stayed in frame, his eyelids batting open and shut.

The press conference lasted close to an hour, giving viewers plenty of time to notice that this was not a fleeting blink but a sustained struggle to remain alert while standing at attention.

Once the footage circulated on Threads reactions followed quickly and relentlessly.

“Not only struggling to keep his eyelids open, but when they are open, his eyes are vacant,” one viewer wrote.

Another asked bluntly, “Omg WTF is going on with him??”

A third comment zeroed in on the physical oddity of the moment, noting, “To sleep standing up is quite the skill.”

Others remarked, “Who, behind the curtain, was holding him up. I was waiting for the drop!”

Then eagled-eyed fans zoomed in closer and noticed his mouth as he closed his eyes. “Trumps face starts drooping as his eyes keep closing,” added one viewer.

Trump's face starts drooping as his eyes keep closing pic.twitter.com/n4jd5oCpCp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 3, 2026

Another fan said, “Eyes closing, face melting, history’s least attentive executive?”

Then a keen observer pointed out how frequently Rubio turned to look at Trump, appearing to check on him again and again. “Marco keeps checking in on him!”

The standing doze was not an isolated incident.

In early December, Trump’s ninth public Cabinet meeting of the year drew widespread attention after cameras captured him repeatedly looking like he was falling asleep during the lengthy session. Images from the meeting spread quickly online, reinforcing an emerging pattern of the president seeming to fade during extended public appearances, even as aides and officials continued speaking around him.

That pattern resurfaced again during the televised Kennedy Center Honors, where Trump served as host. Despite the volume of the performances and the prestige of the event, cameras caught the president seated with his eyes closed for stretches of the broadcast.

The contrast was hard to miss: a president who had actively promoted the ceremony and emphasized his leadership role at the venue, yet appeared unable to stay engaged throughout the night.

Questions about Trump’s health and stamina have increasingly followed these moments.

At 79, the president and his team insist that he is in excellent condition, brushing off concerns as exaggerated or misleading.

He has attributed visible bruising on his hands to a long-standing daily aspirin habit taken against medical advice, saying he believes it keeps his blood from becoming “too thick.”

Trump has also dismissed footage of him appearing to nod off as nothing more than resting his eyes, insisting there is nothing unusual about briefly closing them during events.

“I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to me,” he has said, pushing back against interpretations that suggest fatigue.

Still, the steady accumulation of these moments has kept the conversation alive.

The recent press conference, captured live and while standing, sharpened that image more than most. As clips continue to circulate, the question raised online lingers with a mix of humor and concern: who, if anyone, is keeping him steady when the lights are on and the eyelids begin to fall? And as these scenes add up, they suggest a presidency where staying awake has quietly become part of the story.