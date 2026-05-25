‘You Gotta Be Kidding Me’: Trump Goes After Democrats in Explosive Memorial Day Rant That Backfires Into Claims He Hit a New Low with the Military

It seems as though Donald Trump prioritizes dishonor and revenge.

So much so that honoring fallen members of the armed forces became the perfect moment for him to target political enemies.

The inglorious president, 79, should have been preparing to pay his respects to deceased military personnel ahead of the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day on May 25.

But instead, Trump was rage-posting about politicians on Truth Social.

President Donald Trump put his foot in his mouth as he tried to call out Democrats on Memorial Day. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)



His words once again reminded people of his inability to uphold any semblance of decorum.

And worse, some believe he lacks genuine compassion for the men and women who served and died for America.

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Trump typed, “Happy Memorial Day to all, including the Dumocrats, who disrespect our Military and all of the tremendous success that it has had over the last year. God Bless those that have made the ultimate sacrifice. I love you all! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The off-putting message provoked an IG Threads user to write, in part, “Memorial Day is meant to honor the fallen, not to settle political scores.”

They continued, “Turning a day of remembrance into a partisan jab says more about him than anyone else. Respect isn’t something you demand while insulting others in the same breath.”

Someone else sarcastically asked, “Does he mean all those ‘suckers and losers’ he talks about???”

The Atlantic published a report in 2020 alleging that Trump called Marines who died during World War I losers and suckers. It’s hard for some to believe his claim that he didn’t make the remarks.

🚨 NOW: President Trump just DROPPED this message



“Happy Memorial Day to all, including the Dumocrats, who disrespect our Military and all of the tremendous success that it has had over the last year. God Bless those that have made the ultimate sacrifice. I love you all!… pic.twitter.com/bwfAoVfuQ5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 25, 2026

In March, Trump was criticized for wearing a during the dignified transfer of six soldiers who perished during the onset of his conflict with Iran.

He was also humiliated when viewers zoomed in, noticing that Trump’s claim of being 6 feet 3 was likely untrue.

The U.S. leader appeared to be the shortest in a lineup that included JD Vance and Pete Hegseth.

Trump’s plans to build a triumphal arch have ignited similar blowback among veterans, who say the moment will obstruct the view of Arlington National Cemetery.

The president scoffed at the blowback, saying, “A group of veterans? You gotta be kidding me,” when asked about the matter.

Several people called Trump’s Memorial Day post “horrifying” and “despicable.” “Projection he disrespected our military by forcing them to do a parade for his birthday!!! he used a doctors note to avoid being drafted. Donald not today,” reads a second reaction.

A third user mentioned, “Trump uses every holiday, even sacred ones, to insult and denigrate. The fact that so many Americans still embrace this man is truly horrifying.”

Trump wore a hat, a baseball hat to be precise, at the dignified transfer of six American soldiers…Protocol is to remove hats or caps during the dignified transfer of fallen soldiers, holding them at the left shoulder with the right hand over the heart as a sign of respect. https://t.co/Wt5ZzkVSlb — Mary Anne Marsh (@maryannemarsh) March 8, 2026

The post was eventually used to humiliate Trump. A heckler wrote, “He JUST talked about dumb having a ‘b’ in it and then he spells it likes that. He’s an embarrassment!!!!!”

During a recent speaking engagement, Trump whined that “Dumocrats” have called him a “dumb person.” “D-U-M — not the B. ‘He’s a dumb person.’.. Most people don’t know it has a B,” said Trump.

The disrespect of fallen servicemen and women and doubling down on misspelling should evoke shame, but in Trump’s deluded reality, people are talking about him — and that is always a win in his book.