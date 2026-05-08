‘Setting Pete Up’: Viewers Say Trump Keeps Publicly Cornering Pete Hegseth So There’s No Confusion About Who Said What When Things Collapse

Pete Hegseth‘s recent exchange with President Donald Trump has critics wondering whether the pressure of defending an increasingly unpopular war is starting to show.

Hegseth, 45, has become one of the faces of the ongoing military hostilities between the United States and Iran, a war that began when Trump ordered airstrikes against the Middle Eastern country in February 2026.

Three months later, Trump, 79, is still working to rally public support for the conflict, even making his case while surrounded by school-age children during a recent appearance.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s affirmation of President Donald Trump’s claims about Iran has some convinced he’s being set up as the fall guy. (Photo: Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Image)

Trump promoted restoring the Presidential Fitness Test Award for students with an Oval Office photo op that featured Hegseth, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

At one point, Trump launched into a lengthy rant about the Iran war while children standing nearby visibly squirmed, yawned, and waited awkwardly beside him.

Viewers also zeroed in on Pete Hegseth’s facial expression during the moment. Many noticed the former Fox News anchor looked visibly tense and deeply uncomfortable as Trump kept talking.

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“These are sick people. And we’re not going to let lunatics have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said about the Iranian government.

As a grim-faced Hegseth stood to his left, the POTUS went on to claim, “We have beaten them badly.”

Trump then snapped the Defense Secretary out of his apparent state of apathy by adding, “They had a navy of 159 ships. Every single ship in the first week was, right, Pete, every single ship they had is resting underwater. Right at the bottom of the sea.”

Noticing that Trump turned to face him directly, a pursed-lipped Hegseth started nodding vigorously.

“The way Pete Hegseth responds when [Trump] has been rambling for 40 minutes and [suddenly] asks for confirmation, is something anyone with a demented grandparent can relate to,” one Threads user posted as the caption for a clip of Hegseth’s excessive nod of agreement.

A second observer declared, “I feel his absolute discomfort and feel appropriately sad for him.”

However, many of the replies did not show much sympathy for the head of the Defense Department. Several posts breathed air into rumors of Hegseth’s alleged alcohol problem with comments like “Pete is tanked” and “He needs a drink.”

“What a disgrace,” one outraged individual expressed in response to the video of Hegseth bootlicking Trump’s meandering bragging about the Iran war, which is now in its 10th week.

TRUMP’S LIQUOR CABINET pic.twitter.com/bq1QlRaCt8 — IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) April 21, 2026

Hegseth’s fellow top administration officials, who have disparagingly been nicknamed the “Liquor Cabinet” by critics, came under fire as well when one person passionately proclaimed, “Sycophants all of them.”

Trump’s looking to him for a co-sign, paired with Pete’s facial expression, has some convinced, “He’s setting Pete up for the fall!”

Despite regularly being called a Trump brown-noser, Hegseth seems content with being presented as a laughingstock to the public, regardless of who puts him on the spot.

That president-inflicted humiliation was on display during a Cabinet meeting in March. After initially insisting Hegseth was “born for” the Secretary of Defense role, Trump revealed to his face that an unnamed acquaintance was not a fan of the Army National Guard veteran being in the position.

Like a young child getting approval from their stern father, Hegseth smiled and nodded to Trump’s backhanded compliment. The kowtowing from the Princeton University graduate may be necessary to keep his job, considering former Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem were axed in less than two years.