‘Good Lord … What Happened?’: Lauren Sánchez Drops Bombshell After Her Curve Hugging Look Overshadows Jeff Bezos’ Big Night

Anna Wintour’s new pals Lauren Sánchez and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos gave up a lot to become co-chairs of the fashion industry’s biggest night.

Wintour and Sánchez appeared together on Monday, May 4, at the high-fashion Met Gala fashion event earlier this week.

Even though Bezos was fairly absent around cameras, the evening turned mostly into a girls’ night for Sánchez, Wintour, and other fashionable women.

Lauren Sánchez reveals how she lost two pounds for her Met Gala look. (Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

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Sánchez hit the red carpet solo in a navy blue Schiaparelli gown with shoulder straps made of jewels and pearls.

In a May 4 interview with Vogue, the former journalist opened up about how the look and the measures she took to get into the gown.

She was careful to keep the “Costume Art” theme in mind not only when thinking of the style of dress, but also when thinking about the brand.

Explaining why she went with a luxury fashion house, she gave praise to the house’s founder, Elsa Schiaparelli.

She said, “The theme is ‘Costume Art,’ and that’s exactly what Elsa Schiaparelli was doing 100 years ago. She wasn’t just decorating bodies — she was making art on bodies.”

Sánchez consulted with Schiaparelli’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry, and her stylist Law Roach, before Roseberry created a dress that was inspired by the 1884 Madame X painting by artist John Singer Sargent. It featured one detail that came personally from her.

“I was like, ‘Let’s do a waist,’” Sánchez said, “That might’ve been the one direction that I gave Daniel.”

He painted French socialite Virginie Amélie Avegno Gautreau wearing a black gown with a strap hanging off one shoulder, similar to Sánchez’s look at the Met on Monday.

Apparently, Sargent’s hanging strap offended art patrons when the painting was unveiled in Paris. He repainted the strap up on her shoulder and hid it for 30 years before selling it to the Met in 1916.

Sánchez Bezos took interest in the story, telling Vogue, “particularly how a small detail, like the fallen jeweled strap, once sparked such a strong public reaction.”

She said, “When you stand in front of it now, you see a beautiful woman. For me, the image represents how fashion and cultural standards can shift over time. Today, a strap is a strap, but back when Madame X was painted by Sargent, a strap was a scandal.”

It could be an indirect shot at the public for the criticism over tight wardrobes and skin-baring outfits. She said she knew she would make a scene.

Now, as for her physical prep before the Met Gala, the 56-year-old didn’t go to the gym.

Jeff’s wife paid a solo visit to the New York Fire Department and learned their training. “It’s probably the most unique Met prep ever. It was bananas, but I loved it. I probably lost about two pounds doing it.”

She had to put on the fire gear, crawl through a smoke-filled obstacle course and learn how to save a life. Some people gave her compliments on her look.

One fan said, “She looks gorgeous. Her dress is beautiful.” Yet another person said, “She looks extraterrestrial. Is that the theme?” But the close up was even more shocking.

“Good lord, wtf happened to her? Gross,” said one person. Another said, “Wait – it’s laced up the back? Why?“

“Did you really get your husband to take you to the gala just to show up wearing this?”

But others seemingly eye rolled the part about her training with the fire department. One person wrote, “It’s not that deep.”

Another person triggered by Sanchez losing 2 lbs, wrote, “It’s called water weight hunny….you lost 2 lbs because you actually worked for once in your life.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez dropping $10M to co-host the Met Gala? Paying to co-host is kinda like kissing your sister…..weird, unnecessary, and makes everyone uncomfortable.

Since she began seeing Bezos in 2019, it has been suspected by many observers that Sánchez has added fillers in her lips.

At one point last fall, fans accused her of having them removed after she shared pictures of herself attending Matthieu Blazy’s debut. ‘

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She posted photos wearing a vintage dress from the Chanel spring ’95 collection. Based on the images, some people were under the impression that she had taken some lip filler out because her lips looked smaller.

Women. Please stop doing this to yourselves. pic.twitter.com/yK5yFXH9q0 — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) June 28, 2025

Sánchez has never confirmed or denied whether she’a had cosmetic surgery on her face. Before and after pictures have fans convinced she’s definitely enhanced her lips, but it’s possible she may take the truth to the grave.