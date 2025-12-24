‘The Santa Claus Beard is a Definite No’: Jeff Bezos’ New Look on Date Night with Lauren Sánchez Has Folks Doing Double Takes

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez are among the celebrities spending time in Aspen, Colorado, during the holiday season.

The couple jetted off to the ski resort town one day after Sánchez’s 56th birthday celebration on Dec. 19, to get away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood to enjoy the ice-cold mountains. But it seems someone’s wardrobe forgot the memo.

Jeff Bezos added the unthinkable to enhance his look in new photos with his wife, Lauren Sánchez, while in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)

‘Looks Like Jeff Had a Bit Too Much Wedding Cake’: Jeff Bezos Appears ‘Larger’ Than Life In Photos with New Wife Lauren Sánchez Weeks After Lavish Wedding

The pair were spotted shopping, with Sánchez sporting a purple velvet coat with furry trim over an all-black look. Her ensemble included a low-cut shirt, pants, thick-soled platform boots and a black leather purse.

Both Bezos and Sánchez topped off their outfits with cowboy hats from the western-style boutique Kemo Sabe, but the 61-year-old billionaire also debuted a noticeably polished look, pairing sunglasses with a suede mustard-colored jacket, blue jeans, and classic cowboy boots.

After a picture was shared on social media, fans had a lot to say about Bezos and his unfortunate decision to forgo his razor and add a little color. His beard appears to have grown in very thin but looks bright gray as if he dyed it recently like no one would notice his facial hair.

“Why does Bezos’ beard look like sand art?” one Threads user asked after viewing the images. Another user responded by joking, “I thought he had just eaten a powdered donut.”

A third person said, “He looks like he has foam on his mouth.”

Fans noticed that Bezos’ beard look more fuller than usual, but still many were not sure what look he was going for. “That beard ugh.”

“And white peach fuzz trying for a beard?” asked one Daily Mail reader, while another said, “The Santa Claus beard is a definite no on Jeff.”

Other users had more to say about his wife than Bezos and his dusty beard. “What in the world is she wearing? They look so out of place.”

Bezos married Sánchez in an elaborate ceremony over the summer in Venice, Italy, and people have noticed that his look and attire have changed drastically since the nuptials. Known for wearing plain buttoned shirts, the tech guru now wears more flashy and designer clothes.

He and Sánchez are often seen wearing matching outfits with his wife, and one fan thinks she’s controlling what he wears.

“Oh Jeff….. you really can’t see how your wife is manipulating you? You never dressed the way you do now before her.”

Sánchez celebrated her birthday several times last week — once with Bezos and the Kardashian clan for a party on Dec. 19, and on Dec. 17, she enjoyed a girls night with model Brooks Nader at Alba in Los Angeles.