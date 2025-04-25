‘She Thought She Got Drafted’: Fans Will Never Let Russell Wilson’s Ex-Wife Forget Fumbling the QB as Her NFL Draft Reaction Goes Viral Again

The first round of the 2025 NFL draft took place on April 24, and once again, the annual event sparked jokes about the ex-wife of the newest New York Giants player, Russell Wilson.

Wilson, 36, and Ashton Meem, 37, were high school sweethearts who married just months before his NFL dreams came true in April 2012. But their 2014 divorce lives on in NFL meme history, with fans constantly reminding Meem of how she fumbled him.

Like other girlfriends or wives of aspiring NFL stars, Meem sat by Wilson’s side when he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Fans drag Ashton Meem (L) about her divorce from Russell Wilson (R) amid the 2025 NFL draft. (Photo: @1ashtonwilson//Instagram)

Footage of Wilson receiving the call as the 75th overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft has since become a viral meme — with his then-partner’s overly enthusiastic reaction continuing to draw mockery online.

The 2025 NFL draft became the catalyst for the latest comedic jabs at Meem’s expense. A clip of Wilson celebrating with his then-wife and other loved ones on draft night 2012 was posted on Threads.

“She thought she got drafted,” a Threads poster captioned the clip, referring to Meem shouting for joy that Wilson was headed to the Seahawks where he eventually signed a $3 million rookie contract.

Another person replied, “This will forever be funny.” However, a third joked, “Y’all won’t let this die.” While many people were familiar with the 13-year-old video, others discovered it on Monday.

One Threads user responded, “First time seeing the vid – interesting how his arm started to hug her and quickly removed it, like he saw her too excited and had to rethink things.”

“This is hilarious! I’ve never seen the actual video, I thought her meme face was photoshopped,” admitted one person on the app. Yet another poster wondered, “Bro, why her face look like that?”

Meem did get some backup when one person expressed, “How these men treat their longtime girlfriends when they get drafted needs to be studied. The ‘when he get on…’ narrative is so real.”

A year after his divorce, Wilson met his current wife, R&B singer Ciara, whose name also came up several times in the thread about Meem’s jubilant attitude back in 2012. One fan joked, “He [is] on the phone with Ciara.”

“I don’t like commenting on people’s relationships, but he chose her. However, his chemistry with Ciara is insanely palpable,” a Threads user stated about Wilson on the platform.

Russell and Ciara met through a mutual friend in 2015, which led to a dinner date at Ciara’s home. They wed in July 2016, with Wilson becoming a stepfather to the “Goodies” singer’s son, Future Zahir.

Wilson’s blended family expanded when Ciara gave birth to their daughter Sienna (born April 2017), their son Win (born July 2020), and their daughter Amora (born December 2023).

Their nine-year marriage is a meme in its own right due to social media users who often use the hashtag #CiaraPrayer as a way to call on spiritual help to find an acceptable and loving spouse.

In 2019, Ciara revealed the prayer that led her to Wilson after fans had been doting over their relationship online. Years later, Summer Walker included “Ciara’s Prayer” on her 2021 album “Still Over It,” featuring CiCi’s narration for the project’s closing track bearing her name.

With Ciara in his corner, Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension with the Denver Broncos after being traded to the franchise from Seattle in March 2022.

After two seasons in Colorado, Wilson joined the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2024 season. In March 2025, the Richmond native signed a one-year, $10.5 million guaranteed contract with the New York Giants.

Wilson won his only Super Bowl championship with the Seahawks in February 2014 while still officially married to his first wife. Meem has maintained a low public profile since parting ways with the University of Wisconsin graduate.

Meem’s breakup from Wilson after just two years led to gossip that she cheated on him with his Seahawks teammate, wide receiver Golden Tate. In 2015, Tate denied being involved in an extramarital entanglement.

“I did not have an affair with Russell Wilson’s wife, nor did I have anything to do with his divorce. That is laughable for anyone who knows us,” Tate wrote in an op-ed for The Cauldron. “His ex-wife, Ashton, is still best friends with my girlfriend.

The 2014 Pro Bowl player added, “Russell and I were good friends when I was in Seattle, on and off the field — he knows the rumors about me were unfounded, damaging to my reputation, and an attack on my character. Anyone who circulated that rumor was just plain irresponsible.”